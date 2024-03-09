The United States experienced its warmest winter on record





A very mild February capped a record winter in the United States, according to experts from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

Below are highlights from NOAA's U.S. climate report for February 2024:

Climate in figures

February 2024

The average temperature across the entire contiguous United States last month was 41.1 degrees F, 7.2 degrees F above the 20th century average and ranking as the third coldest February warm according to NOAA's 130-year climate record. Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin each experienced their warmest February on record. Twenty additional states experienced their hottest February on record.

Persistent winter warmth has led to a steady decline in ice cover on the Great Lakes, which reached a historic low of 2.7% on February 11, the lowest amount of ice cover on record in mid-February .

February precipitation for the contiguous United States was 1.86 inches, 0.27 inches below average, ranking in the driest third of climate records. Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont each experienced their second driest February on record.

Meteorological winter (December 2023 February 2024) | Year to date

The meteorological winter was the warmest winter on record in the contiguous United States, with an average temperature of 37.6 degrees F, 5.4 degrees above average. Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin each experienced their warmest winter on record. Twenty-six additional states experienced their 10 warmest winters on record.

Total winter precipitation was 7.71 inches, 0.92 inches above average, ranking in the wettest third of the December-February record. Connecticut and Delaware both experienced their third wettest winter season on record.

The average year-to-date temperature (January February 2024, YTD) for the contiguous United States was 36.5 degrees F, which is 4.5 degrees F above average, which ranks it as the ninth hottest temperature on record since the start of the year. Year-to-date precipitation has been 5.12 inches (0.67 inches) above average, putting it in the wettest third of historical records.

Billion-dollar disasters

In the first two months of 2024, the NCEI confirmed a weather disaster in the country with a loss exceeding $1 billion. From January 8 to 10, a tornado outbreak in the South and a storm on the East Coast affected more than a dozen states, damaging numerous homes, businesses, vehicles and other infrastructure.

Since 1980, the United States has suffered 377 separate weather and climate disasters whose aggregate damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including the Consumer Price Index adjustment through 2024). The total cost of these 377 events exceeds $2.67 trillion.

A map of the United States depicting significant climate events occurring in February 2024. Please see the story below as well as more details in the NOAA NCEI report summary at http://bit.ly/USClimate202402, link Offsite. (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI)

Other notable climatic events

Atmospheric Rivers Flood the West: A series of atmospheric rivers brought heavy rain and snow to the western United States in February, causing significant flooding, powerful winds, landslides and blackouts power in parts of California. The city of Los Angeles received more than 12 inches of rain in February, about three times the February average, resulting in the wettest February in decades for the city.

Record-breaking February tornado: Unusually warm temperatures mixed with a vigorous cold front fueled powerful thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes in parts of the Upper Midwest. Wisconsin experienced its first recorded tornado in February, an EF-2 near Evansville, Wisconsin.

Wildfire ravaged Texas and Oklahoma: The Smokehouse Creek wildfire burned more than 1 million acres in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma in February 2024. The fire wildfire, which began on February 26, became the largest wildfire in Texas history.

Learn more > Access the latest NOAA climate report and download images.

