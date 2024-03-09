US not hiding aliens or UFO technology from public, Pentagon says | UFOs





The United States is not secretly hiding extraterrestrial technology or extraterrestrial beings from the public, according to a Department of Defense report.

On Friday, the Pentagon released the results of an investigation conducted by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a government office created in 2022 to detect and, if necessary, mitigate threats, including space threats unidentified anomalous, aerial, submerged and transmedium. objects.

Addressing pop culture beliefs regarding extraterrestrial technology and extraterrestrial beings, the report states: A consistent theme in popular culture involves a particularly persistent narrative that the [US government] recovered multiple spacecraft and extraterrestrial biological remains, that it operates one or more programs to reverse engineer the recovered technology, and that it has conspired since the 1940s to hide this effort from the United States Congress and the American public .

The proliferation of television programs, books, films and the large amount of content on the Internet and social networks have most likely influenced the public debate on this subject and reinforced these convictions within certain segments of the population, the press release added.

DAARO investigators, who had full access to all relevant sensitive information [US government] programs, examined every official government investigative effort since 1945. Investigators also searched classified and unclassified records, conducted approximately 30 interviews, and collaborated with the intelligence community and Department of Defense officials responsible for monitoring controlled and special access programs, the report reveals.

Image from the collection of UFO expert Eduard Billy Meier, 1976. Photograph: ullstein bild Dtl/ullstein bild/Getty Images

According to the report, AARO found no evidence that a U.S. government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review committee has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP [unexplained anomalous phenomenon] represented extraterrestrial technology.

He adds that sensors and visual observations are imperfect, the vast majority of cases lack usable data, and the available data is limited or of poor quality. The report also states that the resources and personnel assigned to these programs have been largely irregular and sporadic and that the vast majority of reports are almost certainly the result of misidentification.

Furthermore, the report found no empirical evidence supporting claims that the [US government] and private companies have reverse-engineered alien technology.

Responding to the deluge of reports and claims that the U.S. government is involved in reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology, the report said: AARO has determined, based on all information provided to date, that the allegations involving Specific people, known locations, technology tests and documents were allegedly involved. in or relating to the reverse engineering of extraterrestrial technology, are inaccurate.

Last July, a former U.S. intelligence official and whistleblower claimed that the U.S. government ran a secret, decades-long UFO program that attempted to reverse engineer crashed UFOs. In his congressional hearing, David Grusch, who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) at a Department of Defense agency until 2023, told the House Oversight Committee that non-human beings had been found.

Despite its findings, the report nonetheless reveals that the government did at one point consider a program to reverse engineer extraterrestrial technology. The program, called Kona Blue, was proposed to the Department of Homeland Security and was supported by people who believed the U.S. government was hiding alien technology.

This proposal gained traction at DHS to the point where a Prospective Special Access Program (PSAP) was formally requested to maintain this program, but it was ultimately rejected by DHS leadership for lack of merit, the report states. adding that the programs' supporters have never provided empirical evidence to support their claims.

The report says AARO investigators found no evidence that U.S. companies ever owned off-world technology and that one interviewee's claim that a former military officer touched an alien spacecraft is inaccurate.

This claim was officially denied by the former named officer who recounted a story of contact with an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter that could have been misinterpreted by the interviewee, although the former named officer did not recall this. having had this conversation with the interviewee. , the report says.

AARO investigators also concluded that a sample from a purported extraterrestrial spacecraft that AARO acquired from a private UAP investigative organization and the U.S. military was an Earth alloy manufactured.

The report adds that the sample is mainly composed of magnesium, zinc and bismuth as well as other trace elements such as lead.

The report's release comes as AARO Acting Director Timothy Phillips told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. military is developing a UFO sensor and detection system called Gremlin.

If we have a national security site and objects are reported that [are] “In restricted airspace, in a maritime zone or near one of our spacecraft, we need to understand what that is and that's why we are developing sensor capabilities that we can deploy in response to reports “Phillips said, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, a recent study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that sound waves thought to come from a 2014 alien fireball in northern Papua New Guinea were almost certainly the vibrations from a truck driving along a nearby road, in turn raising doubts about when the mined materials were last mined. year of the ocean are extraterrestrial artifacts from the meteor.

