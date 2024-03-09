US adds 275,000 jobs in February as job market continues to grow | Business





Employers added 275,000 jobs in the United States last month, as the job market continues to grow at a brisk pace in the face of high interest rates.

Job growth topped Wall Street expectations of 200,000 in February and was up from the previous month's revised rate of 229,000.

Unemployment stood at 3.9%, according to data released Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an increase of 0.2% from January. The unemployment rate has now been below 4% for 25 consecutive months, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

Sectors that have seen an increase in jobs include health care, government jobs, food services and drinking places.

While jobs continue to be created each month, labor market activity has slowed. The employment change for December was revised down by 43,000, from 333,000 to 290,000, and that for January was revised down by 124,000, from 353,000 to 229,000.

Job openings and the number of workers leaving their jobs fell slightly in January, according to official data released earlier this week. The number of workers who resigned from their jobs in January, at 3.385 million, was the lowest since January 2021.

Layoffs have increased sharply. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported yesterday that last month's layoffs were the highest in February since 2009, at 84,658: up 3% on the month and 9% on the year.

But job growth remained robust. Private sector payrolls increased by 140,000 last month, according to the report from payroll firm ADP, an increase from January.

Employment gains remain solid. Wage gains are trending down but remain above inflation, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. The labor market is strong, but not tipping the scales in terms of the Fed's rate decision this year.

Economists are closely watching employment and inflation figures as the Federal Reserve attempts to guide the economy toward what is called a soft landing, where price growth would be normalized and a recession would be avoided .

Two years ago, the Fed embarked on an aggressive campaign to bring down inflation. It peaked at 9% in June 2022 and has since declined to 3.1% in January.

The Fed, which wants to bring inflation to 2%, has raised interest rates 11 times to between 5.25 and 5.5%, the highest level in more than 20 years, as it struggled to bring them down.

Central bank officials aren't looking for better inflation numbers than we've been getting, its chairman, Jerome Powell, told Congress this week. We were just looking for more.

Powell also hinted that the Fed would keep interest rates steady at least through the summer, ending any expectations that officials would cut rates anytime soon. Powell told Congress he had no reason to believe the United States was in immediate danger of entering a recession.

As jobs numbers came in higher than expected last month, Joe Biden said the US economy was the strongest in the world.

In his annual State of the Union address Thursday evening, the president struck a similar tone, promising that the landing would be and would be smooth.

“I came to office determined to get us through one of the most difficult times in the nation’s history,” Biden said. It may not make headlines, but in thousands of cities and towns, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story ever told.

