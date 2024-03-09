



Brits who have had enough of the cold could be in for a chilly surprise this month, as a forecaster warned the UK is more likely to see snow at Easter than Christmas.

With the start of spring comes heavy rain, with the heaviest rainfall expected on March 17th.

But the severe weather could get worse, with Netweather forecasters saying snow is still possible.

Nick Finnis said: Increasingly mild to warm conditions across SE Europe. However, the likelihood of wintry weather will decrease given the increased likelihood of blocking events starting in late March.

Sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) – a disruption of normal westerly airflow 10 to 50 km above the Earth’s surface – may be the cause of a chilly spring.

Ironically, if Easter falls in late March, there is a greater chance of snow on Easter than on Christmas.

“The gradual warm-up towards April could suffer a dramatic setback in the coming weeks due to reminders of a brutal winter that is not yet over,” he added.

But Finnis highlighted some good news for concerned Britons, acknowledging that warmer temperatures will cause the snow to melt quickly. However, snow tends not to stick around because it melts quickly during the day away from the higher elevations of the north.

He pinpoints that the cold weather is likely to turn into major stratospheric warming (SSW), disrupting the normal westerly airflow 10 to 50 kilometers above the Earth's surface for the third time this year.

Latest weather:

Finnis said the SSW “could impact weather patterns, increasing the likelihood of high-latitude blocking and cold weather in the coming weeks.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration concluded a mid- to long-term outlook that continues after March 22.

Pressures in northern England are likely to remain above average during the last three days of March until early April. This pattern tends to push the focus of unsettled weather further south than usual, with the highest rainfall most likely to be in southern England. Conversely, northern regions tend to be drier than normal, forecasters said.

They say it will be a bit cooler as Easter approaches.

Snow is expected to fall in northeast Scotland this week, according to Met Office maps.

A Netweather forecaster said snow could continue to fall through Easter.

Last week, the Met Office issued a snow-yellow warning for parts of Somerset, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, which was expected to cause difficult driving conditions in some places.

Following the warning, National Highways: South-West also issued an update showing two motorways covered in snow via CCTV traffic cameras.

The Finnis warning follows a mild February with temperatures 4C above average across most of England, but slightly cooler in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The average temperature in the UK in February 2024 was 7.5 degrees, exceeding the previous record of 7.0 degrees in 1990.

Describing the monthly weather patterns, Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said: “February was probably the quietest month of the winter with no more named storms. On the other hand, Gerrit in December and Henk and Isha in January both had severe weather impacts.

Despite the cold weather in the north in the first half of the month, the main theme of February is how consistently warm and wet it is, especially in the south. This is dominated by a mild southwesterly flow, mainly due to the influence of the Atlantic low pressure system. This mild and wet theme also applies to winter in general.

