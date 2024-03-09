How the US military will use a floating jetty to deliver aid to Gaza





The US military plans that a floating pier, to be built off the coast of Gaza in the coming weeks, will deliver 2 million meals a day to Palestinians facing famine, the Pentagon said on Friday, describing his plan to address the worsening humanitarian crisis without deploying American troops. personnel directly in the war zone.

Construction of the offshore pier and the causeway connecting it to land will take up to 60 days and require about 1,000 U.S. troops, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters.

President Biden announced the initiative during his State of the Union address on Thursday, as hopes for a new ceasefire in the five-month war between Israel and Hamas fade and his administration faces harsh criticism over the vast supply of U.S. weapons that contributed to the war. conflicts result in massive civilian deaths. It is part of a broader maritime corridor that the United States and other countries have pledged to establish amid growing concerns about the situation.

The perceived need for a floating structure is a reflection of the political landmines that have thwarted efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to people trapped by the fighting.

Israel's deep-water port of Ashdod is less than 40 kilometers from Gaza, but Israeli officials have refused to open its northern border crossing. The Egyptian port of El Arish, just south of Gaza, has been a key arrival point for aid. But all shipments must go through a laborious process of loading onto trucks that head to an Israeli inspection site, only to be unloaded and reloaded again, only to join an ever-growing line of vehicles waiting to enter the Palestinian territory.

At a March 8 press briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the United States would establish a temporary dock to deliver aid to the inhabitants of Gaza. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/The Washington Post)

About 576,000 people, more than a quarter of the enclave's population, are on the brink of starvation, United Nations officials said. Gaza's health ministry said earlier this week that at least 20 people had died of malnutrition and dehydration.

There is an urgent and urgent need for relief, Ryder said as he described what he called an emergency mission being finalized.

U.S. troops, including the Army's Virginia-based 7th Transportation Brigade, will assist in the effort. The operation will include the construction of a floating jetty at sea that will allow ships to deliver aid, which will then be loaded onto Navy support ships and offloaded onto a floating causeway. The two-lane roadway, approximately 1,800 feet long, will be directed to a land landing site and secured on the ground by non-U.S. personnel that Ryder did not identify. Trucks will then access the roadway to collect and transport the aid.

Washington is coordinating with other countries in the region, the United Nations and humanitarian groups to determine how the aid will be distributed once it arrives on land, Ryder said. U.S. personnel remain either on the causeway or aboard ships, he said.

Asked if the Pentagon believed Hamas fighters would target U.S. forces operating offshore, Ryder said it was certainly possible. He added that “if Hamas truly cares about the Palestinian people, then one would hope that this international mission to provide aid to those in need could proceed without hindrance.”

Biden told reporters Friday that Israel would provide security for that effort. Ryder said the military units involved would have their own force protection capabilities.

The aid will be delivered via Cyprus, where the goods will be inspected by Israel.

Deliveries of non-US humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea could begin this weekend, a senior European official said on Friday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the besieged enclave was facing a catastrophe.

That is why today the Republic of Cyprus, the European Commission, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, of course also supported by other essential partners, announced their intention to open the maritime corridor to transport additional quantities of much-needed humanitarian aid by sea. she says.

World Central Kitchen, a relief group founded by chef Jos Andrs, is providing food aid to the mission as well as teams in Cyprus and Gaza, he wrote on social media.

Several logistical and security challenges are expected when the program starts, according to Jamie McGoldrick, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory. What happens once aid arrives at port? How is it transported on trucks and distributed? These are questions that I think have not yet been answered, he said.

Relief efforts in Gaza are already overburdened as trucks and fuel remain in short supply. And once aid reaches land, it will face the same distribution challenges as aid arriving on land.

The problem we are facing now is that many roads are not operational, or on open roads it is difficult to navigate through crowds and traffic jams, McGoldrick said.

The floating jetty operation underscored the limits of airdrop assistance, a complex mission dangerous to civilians below and one that provides relatively little relief in a situation like Israel's war in Gaza.

Five people were killed and 12 injured on Friday, said Mahmoud Bassal, Gaza civil defense spokesman, after an apparent parachute malfunction caused a loaded crate to fall on some people. Ryder disputed reports that an airdrop from a U.S. plane was to blame.

All of our aid packages landed safely on the ground, Ryder said, adding that the first reports of the incident came shortly before U.S. planes sent their loads of C-130 jets.

The United States will continue to take precautions to reduce risks, Ryder said, such as limiting the weight of pallets, identifying drop zones with fewer people and sending messages to civilians before dropping aid.

Victoria Bisset, Cate Brown, Karen DeYoung and Susannah George contributed to this report.

