Triathlon in the United States | 5 elite American paratriathletes qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics at the 2024 Americas Paratriathlon Championships in Miami





HOMESTEAD, Fla. Five elite U.S. paratriathletes qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Friday, March 8 at the Miami 2024 Americas Paratriathlon Championships, hosted by CLASH Endurance Miami at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among their tickets to Paris 2024 are: Mark Barr (Davis, California, PTS2); Carson Clough (Charlotte, NC, PTS4); Owen Cravens (Tempe, Arizona PTVI), guided by Ben Hoffman (Tucson, Arizona); Howie Sanborn (Denver, Colo., PTWC) and Melissa Stockwell (Colorado Springs, Colo., PTS2).

The five elite American paratriathletes qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by winning their respective rankings on Friday. The race, held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, was the final self-qualification opportunity for America's elite paratriathletes to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games taking place in August and September.

Joining Friday's group of five qualified U.S. athletes are Hailey Danz (Wauwatosa, Wis., PTS2), Kelly Elmlinger (San Antonio, Texas, PTS4), Kendall Gretsch (Downers Grove, Ill., PTWC), Mohamed Lahna (Elk Grove, Calif., PTS2) and Grace Norman (Jamestown, Ohio, PTS5) who qualified for Paris 2024 at the 2023 Para Triathlon World Championships last September. All nominations for the U.S. Paralympic Team are pending final approval from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The final spots on the U.S. Paralympic team will be awarded at discretion. Read here to learn more about the U.S. Paralympic and Olympic qualifying procedures.

A three-time Paralympian in paratriathlon and para-swimming, Barr won the men's PTS2 sprint distance race on Friday in 1 hour, 5 minutes and 8 seconds, almost 4 minutes ahead of Colombian Juan Esteban Patio Giraldo.

Barr represented the United States at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games. A swimmer for NCAA Division I, California Polytechnic State University, Barr was introduced to triathlon through the Challenged Athletes Foundation, participating at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, where he placed fourth.

Clough won the men's PTS4 race in a time of 59:06 to qualify for his first Paralympics. A newcomer to paratriathlon, Clough was first introduced to the sport through USA Triathlon's Virtual Combine, which recruits para-athletes who show interest and talent in paratriathlon. He first competed in the paratriathlon in 2022 and quickly progressed in the sport. A former NCAA Division I lacrosse player at the University of North Carolina, Clough owns a coffee business, Giddy Goat Coffee, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

I am happy. I am delighted both for myself and for my team around me! I really wouldn't do it without the team. We had a great team today, as you've probably heard, people from Baltimore, Seattle, Florida, Charlotte, everywhere. So to qualify, it's a nice relief to have it, to have that aspect of everything, but there's still a lot of work to do, Clough said.

Cravens won the PTVI men's title in a thrilling photo finish, edging out compatriot Kyle Coon, a member of the United States Elite National Paratriathlon Team, guided by Zack Goodman, to punch his ticket to Paris, which will be his first Paralympic Games. Cravens finished in 55:59, edging out Coon who clocked 56:00. Cravens is a member of USA Triathlon's elite development team, Project Podium, who train together in a group environment in Tempe, Arizona. Cravens and three-time Paralympian Chris Hammer (Gilbert, Ariz.) are the first two paratriathlete members of Project Podiums.

Sanborn won the men's PTWC race, clocking 56:05 to qualify for his first Paralympics. He is a retired U.S. Army veteran who served for 15 years as an Airborne Ranger and demonstrator with the U.S. Army parachute team, the Golden Knights. While serving in the military, he began competing in triathlon competitions. After suffering an injury, the nonprofit Dare2tri helped him transition from triathlete to paratriathlete.

Huge race selection event for the Paris Games. I had already kind of clinched the country spot by being first in the world, so I came here knowing I needed a big win, kind of a statement race. So, we did our best and I'm just very excited about it, said Sanborn, who will make his Paralympic debut in Paris. I think some people think it's really easy to go, and they think they're letting all the disabled people go, but we compete at an extremely high level. So to finally be able to go there is huge. I am so happy.”

The women's PTS2 race belonged to Stockwell, who qualified for her fourth Paralympic Games. She clocked 1:13:51, ahead of her American teammates Danz and Allysa Seely (Glendale, Arizona). The American trio swept the podium at the Rio 216 Paralympics, with Seely winning, Danz taking silver and Stockwell taking bronze in the debut of Paralympic paratriathlons.

A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps, Stockwell in 2004 became the first female U.S. soldier to lose a limb in combat after her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was later honored with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for her service. In 2006, she became the first Iraq War veteran to qualify for and compete in the Paralympics, competing in swimming at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

Other U.S. winners Friday included Norman, who took the crown in the women's PTS5 race, and Elmlinger, who won gold in the women's PTS4 race, a race classification that will debut at the Paralympics in Paris. She achieved a ranking at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. “When I got a place to go to Tokyo, my ranking was not a medal category, so this will be the first year for me that I will be able to compete for a medal. , so it's obviously exciting,” Elmlinger said. “A little bit of pressure, a little bit of nerves, but also a lot of excitement. It's something I've thought about, something I've dreamed about Hammer, who is aiming to compete in his fourth Paralympic Games, finished second in the men's PTS5.

