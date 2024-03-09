It's not sausage: how the latest survey has affected British delis since Brexit | Food and Beverage Industry





The German Deli in east London is famous for its range of traditional sausages, but last month's post-Brexit border changes left stocks worryingly low.

Offering 22 types of fresh sausages, from classic Bavarian leverwurst to Oktoberfest currywurst, the online retailer has become popular with expats and German cuisine lovers since its launch in 2004.

But Susann Schmieder, the company's account manager, says: There are only the remaining entries left before the new border changes take effect and they are showing the best results before the date.

The warehouse in Walthamstow has not received a shipment of sausages since January 31, when the government introduced the first phase of the Border Targeted Operating Model (BTOM), which requires veterinarians to sign off before approving all meat and dairy imports. It will be delivered.

The problem is that our suppliers are still waiting for feedback on the necessary documentation and checks from local food and veterinary offices, Schmieder said.

German Deli is not alone. Elsewhere in the UK, delis are struggling to stock some key goods as European suppliers grapple with new post-Brexit import rules. A London business that stocks products from across the continent expects dozens of its suppliers to stop exporting to the UK due to the new bureaucracy.

Another business, ScandiKitchen, also in London, stopped stocking 20 items, mainly sausages and patties, due to confusion over what was needed.

Managing director Jonas Aurell, who has been running the business since 2006, said: “Our key suppliers are having a hard time getting all the paperwork together and resolving issues. We were looking for another supplier to fill the gap.

Another major supplier abandoned the UK altogether and instead focused on its domestic market because it did not have the resources to handle the paperwork, he said.

Schmider, who said the situation has kept him up at night, said German authorities were not yet sure exactly what the British government was asking for.

When we called the UK government to ask what our supplier should do, they said we should contact our local veterinary office in Germany. That's completely stupid, she said.

Even if the supplier overcomes the certification hurdles, he said, he will have to reduce the types of sausages he supplies from 16 to four because of the cost and time involved in obtaining health certificates.

So far the government has prevented major chaos at the border by taking a light-hearted approach to document checks, but on April 30 it will introduce new border checks that include a stricter regime for people who do not have the correct documents.

David Josephs, CEO of Panzers Delicatessen in St Johns Wood, north London, said the latest requirements simply added another layer of bureaucracy for companies looking to import products from Europe.

Adding to the previously added paperwork has led to many suppliers saying 'that's ridiculous'. We don't do this anymore and it's not worth it, he said.

He said 37 of his regular suppliers had stopped exporting to the UK since the country left the EU single market. He anticipates that perhaps a dozen or more companies will be excluded as a result of the new rules.

Andreas Gheorgiou, managing director of Andreas in Chelsea, London, said health certificates had made meat products such as chicken and pork more difficult to obtain and he expected more problems to arise from the most remote suppliers.

If the provider is in the middle of the Tuscan Mountains, it will be difficult to find an actual veterinarian to do it and do it to the required standard, he added.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: The new mandatory border controls follow extensive consultation with industry and are progressive to protect the UK's biosecurity from potentially harmful pests and diseases while maintaining confidence in exports. will be introduced.

We are confident that our border controls have sufficient capacity and capacity to handle the volume and type of checks expected, and we have been working closely with EU Member States to prepare for these changes and have maintained a high level of support so far. Confidence in your ability to meet them.

