Rare US warning of imminent 'extremist' attack sparks backlash in Russia





A warning from the US Embassy in Russia that “extremists” are planning an imminent attack on large gatherings in Moscow has sparked a backlash in the country.

“US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” said the warning posted on the embassy website on Thursday, urging Americans to avoid crowds, including concerts, at monitor local media reports and be aware of their surroundings.

A man walks past huge letters Z and V, tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, placed in front of the US embassy in central Moscow on November 30, 2023. The embassy warned… A man walks past Huge letters Z and V – tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, placed in front of the US embassy in central Moscow on November 30, 2023. The embassy warned that “extremists” were planning an imminent attack on large gatherings in Moscow. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

The embassy regularly encourages all U.S. citizens to leave Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also updated its advice for foreign travelers to Russia page to include the warning from the US Embassy in Russia on Thursday. “The FCDO advises against all travel to Russia,” the statement said.

While there was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on the warning, others, including Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia's state-controlled media organization RT, spoke out to social media to spread conspiracy theories about the warning.

“The American and British embassies warned of the threat of terrorist attacks on March 8 in Moscow. In a coordinated manner,” Simonyan said, according to the Telegram channel of the independent Russian journalism project ASTRA.

“[U.S. citizens] are asked to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours… If you have precise information, it should be transmitted through the intelligence services. I hope you did. And otherwise, it’s complicity,” said Simonyan, a Putin ally and top Kremlin propagandist.

Newsweek contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry by email for comment.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and military bloggers also responded negatively to the warning, implying that any attack in Russia would be the fault of the United States or the United Kingdom.

“The United States and Great Britain even stopped hiding that they were behind the terrorist attacks in Russia,” wrote the Telegram channel RIA Katyusha.

“The US Embassy said that terrorist attacks were possible in Moscow in the next two days; a similar warning was also issued by the British Foreign Office,” wrote Russian reporter and VGTRK journalist Andrei Rudenko on his Telegram channel.

“We understand perfectly who could be the mastermind of the terrorist attacks. And from these bastards, a warning about this looks like blackmail or a banal threat.”

The pro-Kremlin channel Politjoystic referred to International Women's Day by saying: “Instead of congratulating their wives (if they still have them in Moscow), the American embassy warned of terrorist attacks in the Russian capital.

“Well. I'm not asking where the information comes from. And so it's clear: whoever organizes it knows it,” the channel added.

Do you have a tip on a world news story Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about the Russo-Ukrainian War? Let us know via [email protected].

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-warning-extremist-attack-moscow-russia-1877216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos