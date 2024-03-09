A program that allows 30,000 migrants from 4 countries to enter the United States each month confirmed by a judge





VICTORIA, Texas (AP) A Texas federal judge on Friday upheld a key part of President Joe Biden's immigration policy that allows a limited number of migrants from four countries to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds, rejecting a challenge from Republican-led states who said the program imposed an economic burden on them.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ruled in favor of the humanitarian parole program that allows up to 30,000 asylum seekers to enter the United States each month from Cuba, Haiti , Nicaragua and Venezuela combined. Eliminating the program would run counter to a broader policy that seeks to encourage migrants to use the routes favored by the Biden administration to enter the United States, or face harsh consequences.

Texas and 20 other states that argued the program required them to spend millions on migrants' health care, education and public safety. A lawyer working with the Texas attorney general's office on the legal challenge said the program creates a phantom immigration system.

Federal advocates countered that migrants admitted under the policy helped address the U.S. agricultural labor shortage.

An appeal seemed likely.

Since the program's launch, more than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been paroled and allowed to enter the country through January. Haitians were by far the largest group to use the program with 138,000 people arriving from that country, followed by 86,000 Venezuelans, 74,000 Cubans and 58,000 Nicaraguans.

READ MORE: New York City Imposes Curfew at More Migrant Shelters After Series of Violent Incidents

Tipton is an appointee of former President Donald Trump who ruled against the Biden administration in 2022 over an order that determined who to prioritize for deportation.

The program began in fall 2022. Migrants must apply online, arrive at an airport and have a financial sponsor in the United States. If approved, they can stay for two years and obtain a work permit.

At a trial in August, Tipton refused to issue a temporary order that would end the parole program nationwide.

Some states said the initiative had benefited them. One Nicaraguan migrant admitted to the country through this process took a position on a farm in Washington state that had difficulty finding workers.

Tipton questioned how Texas could claim financial losses if data showed the parole program actually reduced the number of migrants entering the United States.

When this policy took effect, the Biden administration was preparing to end a pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42, which barred migrants from seeking asylum at border crossings. entry and immediately expelled many of those who entered illegally.

Supporters of the policy also came under scrutiny from Tipton, who questioned whether living in poverty was enough for migrants to qualify. Elissa Fudim, an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, responded: I think not.

Federal government lawyers and immigrant rights groups have said that in many cases, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans are also fleeing oppressive regimes, escalating violence and worsening political conditions. who put their lives in danger.

The lawsuit does not challenge the use of humanitarian parole for tens of thousands of Ukrainians who arrived after the Russian invasion.

Supporters of the program said each case was reviewed individually and that some people who reached the final approval stage after arriving in the United States were rejected, although they did not provide the number of rejections that occurred.

The lawsuit is one of several legal challenges the Biden administration has faced regarding immigration policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/program-that-allows-30000-migrants-from-4-countries-into-the-u-s-each-month-upheld-by-judge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos