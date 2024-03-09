



Met Office graphic showing recent sudden stratospheric warming. (Meteorological Administration)

March is usually the month when the cold weather begins to ease.

However, the Met Office said a once-in-250-year weather event is underway in the UK and could lead to lower temperatures.

For the first time since National Weather Service records began in the mid-20th century, three stratospheric warming events occurred during the winter period that extended from November last year to March this year.

Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-term forecasting at the Met Office, said: Our research using several computer simulations suggests that this phenomenon may occur about once every 250 winters.

Here at Yahoo News UK we explain what a SSW event is and how it could affect UK weather.

What is a sudden stratospheric warming event?

Sudden stratospheric warming refers to rapid warming of up to 50°C in a matter of days between 10 and 50 km above the Earth's surface.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said, “It’s so high up that we can’t even feel the warmth ourselves.” But typically, after a few weeks, a knock-on effect begins to appear on the jet stream, which affects the weather below the troposphere.

The Met Office explains the apparent paradox of cold weather being caused by a high-temperature explosion: This tends to create large areas that block high pressure. Typically, it forms in the North Atlantic and Scandinavia. This means that Northern Europe, including the UK, is likely to experience dry and cold weather for a long time.

A poodle running in the Kent village of Brenchley during the 'Beast from the East' event in 2018. (AFP via Getty Images)

These phenomena are usually associated with extremely cold weather and snow, especially after the 'Beast from the East' in 2018, when sudden stratospheric warming brought freezing winds from Siberia.

However, this does not always equate to cold weather. Typically, only seven out of 10 people experience a cold spell, the weather service said.

The agency also noted that two previous SSW events have resulted in only intermittent drops in temperatures during the now extended winter period.

In fact, the current long-range forecast for March 13-22 did not warn of a cold front as of Friday afternoon. “Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, but there is a risk of cold interludes, including overnight frosts in northern and eastern areas,” the forecast reads.

What is a polar vortex?

SSW events are linked to the polar vortex. According to the Royal Meteorological Society, the polar vortex is “a circulation of strong westerly winds in the stratosphere that forms each winter.”

“During the winter, the polar vortex can strengthen or weaken, and these changes can affect weather in the troposphere,” he says.

Sometimes the polar vortex can completely break up into a SSW event.

