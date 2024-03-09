US-led coalition shoots down 15 drones fired by Yemen's Houthis in Red Sea | Israel's War on Gaza News





The U.S. military says it was responding to a large-scale attack by the Iran-aligned group that posed an imminent threat.

US Navy ships and aircraft shot down 15 drones fired by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea region.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that the US-led naval coalition was responding to a large-scale attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists launched in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (01:00-03:30 GMT).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) posed an imminent threat to merchant ships, U.S. Navy and coalition ships in the region, the military said on X.

These measures are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.

US, coalition defeat Houthi attack in Red Sea region

Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists carried out a large-scale unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM and coalition forces have identified the one way pic.twitter.com/PJag5PYUfZ

US Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2024

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the group had carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted the US bulk carrier Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden.

In the second operation, Saree claimed that several US military destroyers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden were targeted by 37 drones.

A French warship and fighter jets also shot down four combat drones that were advancing towards military ships belonging to the European Aspides mission in the region.

This defensive action directly contributed to the protection of the cargo ship True Confidence, flying the flag of Barbados, struck on March 6 and which is towed, as well as other commercial vessels transiting in the area, indicates a press release from the French army.

France has a warship in the area, but also combat planes in its bases in Djibouti and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Kingdom Maritime Commercial Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed an attempted attack on the Singapore-flagged Propel Fortune.

The shipping company reported two explosions in the immediate vicinity of the bulk carrier, but all crew on board were safe and the ship was heading to its next port of call.

According to some sources, Propel Fortune was likely targeted due to outdated data on US ownership, the UKMTO said in a statement.

This week, at least three sailors were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said, marking the first reported death since the Yemeni group began its attacks against ships in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. about the Israeli war against Gaza.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which set fire to the Barbados-flagged Liberian ship True Confidence about 50 nautical miles (93 km) off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

A US-led naval coalition has been operating in the waters since December 2023 to try to counter Houthi attacks. US forces have also carried out strikes on what they say are Houthi weapons sites in Yemen, including hitting truck-mounted anti-ship missiles on Thursday.

Despite a series of air raids by US and British forces against Houthi targets, the group that controls Yemen's most populated areas has remained capable of launching significant attacks.

These include last month's strike on a fertilizer cargo ship, the Rubymar, which sank on Saturday after drifting for several days, and the destruction of a US drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international shipping since mid-November, disrupting global trade along a route that accounts for about 15 percent of global maritime traffic, forcing businesses to reorient towards longer and more expensive voyages around southern Africa. .

