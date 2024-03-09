A program that allows 30,000 migrants from 4 countries to enter the United States each month confirmed by a judge





HOUSTON (AP) The Biden administration can continue implementing a program that allows a limited number of migrants from four countries to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds after a federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to the Republican-led states.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton said Texas and 20 other states have not shown they suffered financial harm from the humanitarian parole program that allows up to 30,000 applicants to asylum to enter the United States each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela combined. This was something states had to prove in order to sue.

In reaching this conclusion, the Court does not address the legality of the program, Tipton wrote.

Eliminating the program would run counter to a broader policy that seeks to encourage migrants to use the routes favored by the Biden administration to enter the United States, or face harsh consequences.

States, led by Texas, argued that the program required them to spend millions on health care, education and public safety for migrants. A lawyer working with the Texas attorney general's office on the legal challenge said the program creates a phantom immigration system.

Federal advocates countered that migrants admitted under the policy helped address the U.S. agricultural labor shortage.

The White House welcomed the decision.

The district courts' decision is based on the success of this program, which has expanded legal pathways for nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who have a sponsor in this country and who pass our screening process rigorous, while considerably reducing the number of nationals. countries crossing our southwest border, said White House spokesman Angelo Fernndez Hernndez.

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. An appeal from Texas and other states seemed likely.

Since the program launched in fall 2022, more than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been granted parole and allowed to enter the country through January. Haitians were by far the largest group to use the program with 138,000 people arriving from that country, followed by 86,000 Venezuelans, 74,000 Cubans and 58,000 Nicaraguans.

Migrants must apply online, arrive at an airport and have a financial sponsor in the United States. If approved, they can stay for two years and obtain a work permit.

President Joe Biden has made unprecedented use of the parole power, which has been in effect since 1952 and allows presidents to let people in for urgent humanitarian reasons or an important public interest.

Esther Sung, an attorney with the Justice Action Center, which represented seven people who sponsored migrants through the program, said she looked forward to calling her clients to inform them of the court's decision.

It is a popular program. People want to welcome other people into this country, she said.

Valerie Laveus, one of seven people represented by Justice Action Center, sponsored her brother and nephew and they arrived in Florida from conflict-ridden Haiti last August. They are thriving in their new lives, she said, and her nephew has found a newfound normalcy and is able to do things like play basketball outdoors without having to worry about his safety. His brother works in construction.

Laveua said she was grateful for the legal outcome and that people entering the country through the program are contributing to society.

I'm thrilled, not just for my family but for all the other families who are still waiting, she said.

At an August trial in Victoria, Texas, Tipton refused to issue a temporary order that would end the parole program nationwide. Tipton is an appointee of former President Donald Trump who spoke out against the Biden administration in 2022 over an order determining who to prioritize for deportation.

Some states said the initiative had benefited them. One Nicaraguan migrant admitted to the country through that process took a job on a farm in Washington state that had difficulty finding workers.

Tipton questioned how Texas could claim financial losses if data showed the parole program actually reduced the number of migrants entering the United States.

The Court is hearing a case in which plaintiffs claim they were harmed by a program that actually reduced their out-of-pocket expenses, Tipton said in Friday's ruling.

When this policy took effect, the Biden administration was preparing to end a pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42, which barred migrants from seeking asylum at border crossings. entry and immediately expelled many of those who entered illegally.

Supporters of the policy also came under scrutiny from Tipton, who questioned whether living in poverty was enough for migrants to qualify. Elissa Fudim, an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, responded: I think not.

Federal government lawyers and immigrant rights groups have said that in many cases, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans are also fleeing oppressive regimes, escalating violence and worsening political conditions. who put their lives in danger.

The lawsuit does not challenge the use of humanitarian parole for tens of thousands of Ukrainians who arrived after the Russian invasion. This is among many legal challenges the Biden administration has faced over its immigration policies.

Supporters of the program said each case was reviewed individually and that some people who reached the final approval stage after arriving in the United States were rejected, although they did not provide the number of rejections that occurred.

Friday's decision is a clear victory and an affirmation that humanitarian immigration parole is a much-needed, necessary program and a model of the type of smart solutions we should be focusing on to relieve pressure on the border and modernize our system failed immigration policy, said Todd Schulte, president of immigration advocacy organization FWD.us.

Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana in Washington, Valerie Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

