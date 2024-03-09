Unexploded bomb: Call for action after 11 people die in e-bike fire in UK | cycling





Eleven people died in e-bike fires in the UK last year and ministers are now being called for urgent action to tackle the sale of dangerous products.

E-bike fires can be particularly deadly because they can quickly ignite in a fireball and block the only exit as the bike is left to charge overnight in the hallway. Activists compare the most dangerous products to unexploded bombs.

Last year was believed to have the highest death toll from e-bike fires in the UK, according to new figures published by the Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), based on data from the UK's fire and rescue service.

Yvonne Fovargue, Labor MP and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Online and Home Electrical Safety, said: “These e-bikes can reach incredibly high temperatures in a matter of seconds.” They are too dangerous. It's almost like having an unexploded bomb in your house.

Lawmakers and safety groups are calling for third-party certification to ensure electric bikes, electric scooters and batteries are approved by an independent agency before they are sold. This already applies to other high-risk products such as fireworks.

Fire safety officials said consumers should buy from reputable retailers and warned that e-bikes with conversion kits or batteries purchased online could pose greater risks.

Last month, the inquest heard how Sofia Duarte, 21, died on New Year's Day 2023 after a fire broke out in the hallway of the property she was staying at in Bermondsey, south-east London. The fire is believed to have been caused by an unbranded battery pack fitted to the modified bike.

Other residents escaped by jumping out of windows, but Duarte, unaware of the fire's ferocity, tried to leave by taking the stairs. She died from burns and smoke inhalation.

Family friend Alda Simoes, 46, from east London, said: “Sophia’s death was preventable.” Fire officials and lawmakers have issued warnings. Simoes started a petition to enforce stricter regulations to ban the sale of dangerous batteries and enforce safety standards more strongly.

The London Fire Brigade has warned that e-bikes and e-scooters are currently the fastest growing fire hazard in the capital. In 2023, there were 149 electric bicycle fires, with 3 deaths, and in 2022, there were 87 electric bicycle fires, but no deaths were recorded. An analysis of 73 e-bike fires that occurred in the capital in the first six months of last year estimated that at least 40% involved modified e-bikes.

Mizanur Rahman, 41, died in March last year when a fire broke out in an electric bicycle with a modified battery cage and motor at an apartment in east London. The fire caused an uncontrollable rise in temperature, known as thermal runaway, a risk for lithium-ion batteries used in electric bicycles.

Four months later, Bobby Lee, 74, died from burns and smoke inhalation at a property in north London when the lithium battery on his mountain bike, which had been converted to an electric bicycle, exploded. The coroner investigating the death has issued a notice to prevent future deaths, warning that it is relatively easy to purchase e-bike conversion kits that are not of sufficient quality.

Gemma Germeney, 31, and her children Lilly, eight, and Oliver, four, died in a fire at their Cambridgeshire home on June 30 last year. Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded that the most likely cause of the fire was a charging electric bicycle.

In a parliamentary response, Labor MP Neil Coyle, who obtained the 2023 death toll linked to e-bike fires, said regulators needed stronger powers to force online retailers to remove unsafe products. “The death toll is rising and is likely to continue to rise without greater powers to remove dangerous objects,” he said. Every death is a tragedy, but it is also an avoidable tragedy.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of the charity Electrical Safety First, wanted ministers to implement the measure in the 10-minute rule bill on e-bike safety to be tabled by Fovargue, which would include third-party certification. Rudd said: The fire that would occur if these batteries failed would be unique in intensity and could have devastating consequences.

A government spokesperson said: OPSS works closely with the Fire Service to prevent tragic incidents. It has taken steps to ban the sale of dangerous products, including e-bike batteries, and has issued guidance for buyers on how to use e-bikes safely. Manufacturers, retailers and online platforms must comply or face penalties, including fines and criminal penalties.

Officials said research is underway on electric bike and scooter batteries to provide evidence for appropriate regulation.

