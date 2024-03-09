US government avoids shutdown after Senate approves $460 billion in spending | US Senate





The US government narrowly avoided a partial shutdown after senators approved a $460 billion package of spending bills before midnight that would have shuttered many key federal agencies.

The Senate approved the six funding bills, which passed the House on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote of 339-85 late Friday, a vote that puts lawmakers halfway toward concluding their appropriations work for fiscal year 2024.

The package now goes to Joe Biden to be signed into law. Meanwhile, lawmakers are negotiating a second six-bill package, including defense, with the goal of ensuring all federal agencies are fully funded by the March 22 deadline.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 75 to 22, as the chamber struggled to reach a final vote just hours before the midnight deadline.

To those who fear that divided government means nothing ever gets done, this bipartisan package says otherwise, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

He said passage of the bill would, among other things, hire more air traffic controllers and rail safety inspectors, give federal firefighters a raise and increase support for unhoused veterans .

If the shutdown had taken place, funding would have been suspended at midnight for the ministries of Agriculture, Trade, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Transport and Veterans.

A similar short-term shutdown occurred in 2018 and had little impact on government agencies because it ended after less than six hours.

Sen. Susan Collins, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, spoke Friday to urge her colleagues to support the bills and prevent a shutdown.

Do we really want a veteran who courageously and faithfully served his country and is now trying to file for benefits to find that the doors of Veterans Benefits Administration are closed to him? Is this what we want? » Collins said. Why on earth would we want to shut down the government and stop serving the American people?

Collins noted that each of the six bills had been carefully reviewed by the Appropriations Committee, so she dismissed complaints from some of her colleagues that they had not undergone an amendment process.

I urge my colleagues to stop playing with fire here. The Republican-controlled House passed these bills as a package of six bills with a very strong bipartisan vote, with the majority voting for them, Collins said.

It would be irresponsible of us not to approve these bills and not do the fundamental work we have in funding the government. What is more important?

