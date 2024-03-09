U.S. employers add 275,000 jobs in another strong month





If the economy is slowing down, no one has informed the labor market.

Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department reported Friday, in another month that beat expectations even as the unemployment rate rose.

This is the third consecutive month of seasonally adjusted gains above 200,000 and the 38th consecutive month of growth, further proof that four years after the pandemic shutdowns, the Americas employment engine still has plenty of power left. .

We expected a slowdown in the labor market and more easing of conditions, but we just didn't see it, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

Previously released figures for December and January were revised downward by a total of 167,000, reflecting the higher degree of statistical volatility during the winter months. This does not disrupt the picture of steady and robust increases.

At the same time, the unemployment rate, based on a survey of households rather than businesses, rose to its highest level in two years, at 3.9 percent. The increase from 3.7 percent in January is due to people who lost or left their jobs as well as those entering the labor market to look for work.

A broader measure of labor market weakness, which includes people working part time who prefer to work full time, has risen steadily and now stands at 7.3 percent.

In a positive sign, the activity rate of those in prime employment, aged 25 to 54, jumped to 83.5 percent, which corresponds to a level last year which was the highest since the early 2000s. The activity rate of over-55s remains significantly below its pre-pandemic level, perhaps in part because booming property and stock markets have allowed more people to to retire.

The average hourly wage increased by 4.3 percent over the year. Wages have outpaced prices since May, although the pace of increases has slowed.

We've seen increases in real wages recently, which has encouraged people to re-enter the workforce, and that's a good development for workers, said Kory Kantenga, senior economist at job search site LinkedIn. As wage growth slows, he says, the likelihood that more people will start looking for work decreases.

As recently as last fall, economists were forecasting much more modest employment increases, with hiring concentrated in a few sectors. Some industries bloated by the pandemic have shed jobs, but expected slowdowns in sectors like construction have not materialized.

The past few months have been marked by strong economic data, prompting analysts surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics to raise their forecasts for gross domestic product and lower their expectations for unemployment trends. Inflation has eased, leading the Federal Reserve to telegraph plans to cut interest rates later this year, which many see as insurance in case the labor market stumbles.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, helped compile the survey responses. He said the mood was partly buoyed by waning concern over federal government shutdowns and draconian budget cuts, after several close clashes since the fall. And there's no harm, he said, at a more moderate but more sustainable pace.

If we gain 150,000 jobs every month this year, it would still be an incredible year, but it would still be behind last year, Mr. Jebaraj said. And maybe we want both things.

Additionally, some of the cooling could have allowed for more sustainable growth. As extreme labor shortages eased and the wave of layoffs subsided, employers unable to win bidding wars for workers found it easier to fill positions. And as people stay longer, productivity improves, making it easier to pay without raising prices.

Health care and government once again led payroll increases in February, while construction continued its steady rise. Retail trade, catering, transportation and warehousing, which had remained stable or negative in recent months, have resumed.

No major industry lost substantial numbers of jobs. However, high interest rates continue to hold back the manufacturing sector, while credit intermediation continues to decline, this sector, which mainly includes commercial banks, has lost around 123,000 jobs since the start of 2021.

Few companies are more emblematic of the power behind recent job gains than home health services for seniors, which has 164,000 more jobs than before the pandemic, fully offsetting the decline in care facilities nursing and residential care, less popular since the destruction of Covid-19. through them in 2020.

Elaine Flores is director of operations for Medical Home Care Professionals, an agency in Redding, California, which employs 102 clinical and caregiver staff members. That represents an increase of about 20% since the start of 2020, although the net gain underestimates the number of people it has had to hire as experienced providers have left the profession.

More nurses are retiring, Ms. Flores said. It's probably the hardest discipline to recruit for, and we're competing with hospitals, which offer great benefits that we can't offer in terms of home care margins.

High levels of immigration could help solve this problem in the coming years. According to a Brookings Institution analysis, the influx over the past two years has nearly doubled the number of jobs the economy could create each month in 2024 without putting upward pressure on inflation, to a range of 160,000 to 200,000.

This is not to say that the employment landscape looks rosy for everyone. Employee confidence, as measured by company review site Glassdoor, has been steadily declining as layoffs at tech and media companies make headlines. This is especially true in white-collar occupations like human resources and consulting, while those in occupations that require working in person, like healthcare, construction and manufacturing, are more optimistic.

It's a two-speed job market, said Aaron Terrazas, Glassdoor's chief economist, noting that job searching takes longer for people with advanced degrees. For skilled workers in high-risk industries, anyone laid off has a hard time finding a new job, whereas if you're a blue-collar or front-line service worker, the situation remains competitive.

Those who struggle to find stable employment are increasingly turning to gig work, Mr. Terrazas noted, which is not captured in payroll data. That was the case for Clifford Johnson, 70, who retired from his accounting job in Orlando, Fla., three years ago and started collecting Social Security.

The outlook changed when Mr. Johnson separated from his husband and had to rent an apartment, which in Orlando's hot real estate market cost $2,350 a month. He didn't land another accounting job and a retail position didn't work out. He's exhausted his limited savings, and for now, he drives for Uber Eats full time, even on weekends, to stay afloat.

I just do what I can to make money every day, Mr. Johnson said. He hopes he will be given a few contract accounting positions because driving so much is physically exhausting. If you're 25 or just graduated from college, it's a lot different than if you're 70 and still trying to make a living.

The evolution of the labor market, which few people have managed to predict with precision, remains unclear. Until now, all apparent threats, including wars, substantial interest rate increases and banking collapses, have been met with imperturbability.

Thomas Simons, senior economist at investment bank Jefferies, believes the economy will look weaker at the end of the year than it does today, despite the absence of holes. hen obvious.

It's been more than 30 years since we've had a business cycle like this, where we're waiting for enough drag to merge between different sectors to bring the total number down, Mr. Simons said. I still believe this is unlikely to continue indefinitely, even without a discrete catalyst.

