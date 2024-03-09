The 2 states that don't use daylight saving time – and how they got rid of the time change for good





As DST transitions to DST in 2024, most of the United States will change the time on its clocks, but two states and several territories do not observe DST .

Next Sunday, people across the country will set the clocks forward one hour and lose an hour of sleep. Daylight saving time ends one hour later on November 3. The semi-annual clock change is not observed everywhere in the United States.

Full list of states and territories that do not use daylight saving time

According to the Department of Transportation, which oversees the nation's time zones, two states and five U.S. territories do not observe daylight saving time.

Arizona (except Navajo Nation) Hawaii American Samoa Guam Northern Mariana Islands Puerto Rico United States Virgin Islands.

Indiana did not adopt daylight saving time until 2006.

Why don't all states have daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time was enacted as a legal requirement by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Under the law, states can exempt themselves from daylight saving time. They do not need permission from the Department of Transportation to opt out of daylight saving time. Although states can choose not to observe DST, they cannot choose to have DST permanently.

States also cannot independently change time zones or the length of daylight saving time, which are determined by the federal government.

States and territories that have chosen not to implement daylight saving time have done so for a variety of reasons.

Arizona

Arizona made the decision not to observe daylight saving time in 1968, according to the state library.

The state made the decision based on Arizona's warmer temperatures and desert climate, CBS affiliate KOLD reported.

When the clocks go forward, sunset is an hour later. This would keep people in the state from going out later during warm months.

This also affects energy costs, KOLD reported.

“The reason is that the more the sun rose at night when everyone was at home, the more energy households used during hot summers,” according to KOLD.

Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko addressed the issue during a 2022 congressional hearing.

“In Arizona, it's very hot in the summer. In fact, a lot of our workers who work on roofs, on new roofs or on highways, are actually working in the middle of the night, because it's so hot.” ,” Lesko said. “And so any time you change anything in Arizona, Arizonans are going to be upset, and that can have consequences that people on the East Coast might not think about.”

The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, uses daylight saving time.

Hawaii

According to CBS affiliate KGMB, Hawaii officials determined in 1967 that the state did not need to disrupt its schedules to accommodate changes in daylight. Hawaii's proximity to the equator means it gets ample sunlight all day, no matter the time of year.

Fighting to end time changes

A 2022 CBS News/YouGov poll found that nearly 80% of Americans supported changing the current system. The idea of ​​permanently shifting an hour of daylight from morning to evening appealed to 46% of Americans while 33% wanted the clock to run to daylight saving time.

Given the aversion to time changes, several states in the United States have attempted to end DST or adopt it permanently.

Colorado passed a law in 2022 calling for year-round daylight saving time, but the text of the bill states that daylight saving time would only be adopted year-round if Congress enacts a law federal law allowing states to stay on daylight saving time all year round.

In Massachusetts, state officials heard testimony in October on two bills: one to make DST permanent and another that would end DST and would restore winter time all year round.

There have also been federal efforts to change daylight saving time. Under a 2022 bill stalled in the House, daylight saving time would have been made permanent. The bill was reintroduced in 2023 and is still in committee.

