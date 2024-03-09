Joint Statement on the US-Trkiye Strategic Mechanism





The text of the following statement was issued by the Governments of the United States of America and Troika on the occasion of the Seventh Meeting of the United States-Troika Strategic Mechanism.

Start of text:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired the Seventh Meeting of the U.S.-Trkiye Strategic Mechanism on March 7-8, 2024 in Washington. The Strategic Mechanism featured open and collaborative strategic discussions led by senior officials from the U.S. State Department and Trkiyes Foreign Ministry on March 7, followed by a meeting between Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan on March 8 .

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan reiterated their commitment to a positive, forward-looking and results-driven bilateral agenda that advances shared goals and addresses emerging global challenges. They discussed strengthening U.S.-Turkiye relations on a wide range of issues, including regional priorities, counterterrorism, defense cooperation, economic growth, trade, energy security and climate change, as well as the links between people.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan reiterated U.S. and Trkiye support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's unacceptable war. The United States praised Trkiyes' efforts in the Black Sea, including the creation of a recently announced mine countermeasures task force and the facilitation of safe and vital routes for grain and other international trade.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed the ongoing crisis in Gaza and reviewed their respective diplomatic commitments. They stressed the importance of finding a way to end the conflict and immediately address the humanitarian crisis. They also reaffirmed their commitment to a durable two-state solution.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan reiterated the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The United States and Trkiye restarted Trkiye-US counterterrorism consultations within the framework of the strategic mechanism to expand cooperation against terrorism and combat related networks involved in organized crime and drug trafficking, as threats to their national security respective. The Secretary reiterated the United States' condemnation of the PKK terrorist organization, DHKP-C, as well as ISIS/DAESH targeting the interests of Trkiye and Turkey. The United States and Trkiye reiterated their shared commitment to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS/DAESH in Syria and Iraq and discussed cooperation to counter the threat of ISIS/DAESH and Al-affiliates. Qaeda present in Africa and Central Asia.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed all aspects of the Syrian crisis and reiterated the United States and Trkiye's commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, consistent with the resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council. Trkiye and the United States reiterated the importance of repatriating detainees and IDPs affiliated with ISIS from northeast Syria to their countries of origin, where they can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities. origin and, where appropriate, brought to justice.

The two sides also addressed broader issues in the Middle East and Africa, including the need to strengthen stability and regional ties through increased economic and security cooperation.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and emphasized the importance of preserving stability and communication channels. The Secretary welcomed the continued engagement between Trkiye and Greece, including the fifth High-Level Cooperation Council in December 2023 in Athens and the signing of a Trkiye-Greece Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness.

Regarding the South Caucasus, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan pledged to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and agreed that this would promote stability, cooperation and regional well-being.

Ahead of the 75th NATO Summit in Washington, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed ways to strengthen NATO coordination and solidarity in the face of current threats and challenges. They reaffirmed their long-standing commitment to collective defense as Allies, as well as NATO's Open Door Policy. As NATO's two largest militaries, both sides reiterated the importance of our commitments, as well as our renewed bilateral defense trade relationship. to build capacity, ensure interoperability and increase the strength of our collective security. Both ministers welcomed Sweden's accession as the 32nd NATO ally which will strengthen the Alliance and Euro-Atlantic security.

Looking ahead, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan discussed opportunities to transform the U.S.-Turkey security and defense relationship to build on each country's significant capabilities and innovation to meet strategic challenges and opportunities. In this regard, they announced that the US-Turkiye Defense Trade Dialogue will be held in 2024 and the two countries will seek opportunities to advance defense industrial cooperation.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan appreciated the continued growth of bilateral trade between the United States and Turkey, which reached over 30 billion. They reaffirmed the importance of expanding economic and trade cooperation and building on existing bilateral forums such as the Digital Dialogue, held on March 4 in Trkiye, to expand and deepen our economic cooperation. The two sides discussed leveraging financing opportunities under the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership to create high standards for infrastructure in developing countries. Both sides approved an Energy and Climate Dialogue (ECD), which will be launched and co-chaired by the US Department. of Energy and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Trkiyes, with the participation of the US Department of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Trkiyes. The DPE will advance energy security and the energy transition in both countries as well as cooperation on climate change. Both parties recognized, particularly in light of net zero emissions targets, the growing importance of civil nuclear power, both conventional and small modular reactors, developed to the highest standards of safety, security and -proliferation, and encouraged the Turkish and American public and private sectors to explore opportunities and develop concrete proposals for cooperation in this area.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan also recognized human relations between the two countries as one of the pillars of bilateral relations. This year’s 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Trkiye Fulbright Program illustrates this connection. Both sides recognized the 2021 Cultural Property Agreement, through which 72 Turkish cultural and historical objects have been returned to Trkiye since the agreement entered into force, as a reference point for the strength of our partnership.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan welcomed the opportunity to use the strategic mechanism to build a positive, forward-looking strategic vision to advance shared goals. Both sides look forward to the continued advancement of the US-Turkey strategic relationship and welcome the increase in bilateral meetings.

End of text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/joint-statement-on-the-u-s-turkiye-strategic-mechanism-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos