Huge storm cloud 597 miles long to hit UK with 'wall of rain'





Britons are being warned to prepare for a 597-mile “wall of rain” expected to fall across the UK next week.

Forecasters predict “widespread” rain and showers will fall in the UK this weekend before the wet weather stretches for about 597 miles from Plymouth to Fort William in Scotland.

Up to 6mm of rain per hour is expected to fall across south-west England.

Showers are expected to fall across most of the UK from Thursday, with widespread rain falling.

Huge wet, wintry storm clouds are expected to arrive next Saturday, according to the latest weather maps.

Wet weather is expected to continue tomorrow with rain and strong winds.

Netweather expert Jo Farrow said: “The weather forecast for Sunday morning doesn't look good. Winds will weaken in southern England but easterly winds will continue to be felt further north.”

“Scotland will feel chilly further away from protected areas and along England’s North Sea coast.”

Latest developments:

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that low pressure is expected to gradually increase in the south on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Elsewhere there will be a few showers, with brighter spells in between, and showers moving northwards. The winds will continue to make it feel particularly chilly in the north.”

Forecasters predicted Sunday would be “generally unsettled” with frequent heavy rain and some scattered showers.

The weather could get even colder as forecasters suggest a rare weather phenomenon is on the way.

According to meteorologists, stratospheric warming (SSW) could bring harsh winter weather to many parts of the country.

The meteorological phenomenon of a disruption in the normal westerly airflow 10 to 50 km above the Earth's surface has been observed three times in winter for the first time since records began.

SSW events divert the jet stream into a flow of warm, moist air across the Atlantic, ensuring that Europe enjoys milder weather than other parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

A disruption in the jet stream during the winter could bring cold polar air to large swaths of northern Europe, increasing the risk of heavy snowfall like the Beast from the East in 2018.

