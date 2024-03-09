US air power reaches new point in the first island chain around China





U.S. fifth-generation stealth fighters landed in a new location in Southeast Asia this month, marking another step in increased U.S. defense engagement with countries along the First Range. 'he is.

Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, operated from Rimba Air Base in Brunei on March 1 and 2 during a visit by a Pentagon official, the Air Force said this week. American Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan.

“This was the first time a U.S. warplane landed in Brunei and represents a new model of international cooperation,” the U.S. Pacific Air Force said of the historic trip.

A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II prepares to land at Bruneis Rimba Air Base March 1.

Brunei, Southeast Asia's third largest oil producer, is located on Borneo, an island shared with Malaysia to the north and Indonesia to the south, at the base of the First Island Chain, a series of islands which extend from the Japanese archipelago to the northeast. Asia through Taiwan, the Philippines, Borneo and to the Malay Peninsula.

This decades-old strategic concept is meant to serve as the first line of defense for the United States and its allies against Chinese military expansion in the Western Pacific, primarily by establishing choke points along major maritime routes leading to East Asia.

Newsweek's illustrated map, tilted on its axis and highlighting geopolitical allegiances, depicts the island chain from Beijing's perspective and shows the plan to fence China's wartime shipping lines.

Brunei, a sultanate of 450,000 people, is located on the southeastern edge of the resource-rich South China Sea filled with vital shipping lanes to and from Asia, over which Beijing claims vast territorial claims against half a dozen countries, including the small oil kingdom.

Brunei's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone overlaps with marine waters claimed by China. It also controls territory in the disputed Spratly Islands archipelago, but it maintains a careful balance between the region's biggest powers.

“We view Brunei Darussalam as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, advancing our bilateral economic, peace and security objectives,” Capt. Gerald Peden, a Pacific Air Force spokesman, told Newsweek.

“The Indo-Pacific region is the priority theater. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to our Indo-Pacific neighbors by indissoluble bonds of history, culture, commerce and shared values “Peden said.

U.S. and Bruneian forces regularly exercise together under a 1994 defense agreement. Their two governments are celebrating 40 years of formal diplomatic relations this year.

The F-35 stopover coincided with visits from Jedidiah Royal, principal assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the force commander. Pacific Air Force, according to the U.S. Embassy in Brunei.

A Brunei Air Force press release said Royal was touring Southeast Asia to meet with “key U.S. partners to promote mutual interests.” Brig. General Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohd Sharif bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim, Commander of the Brunei Air Force, was given a guided tour of the F-35's capabilities.

The Air Force's visit to Brunei followed new milestones last year, including the first F-22 Raptor deployment to the Philippines and the first B-52 Stratofortress landing in Indonesia, both countries located on the South China Sea. US F-35 pilots also recently trained with their Singapore Air Force F-15 and F-16 counterparts from March 4-7.

Two US Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs prepare to take off from Bruneis Rimba Air Base on March 2.

China is increasingly sensitive to U.S. military activities on its periphery, seeing them as a direct challenge to its interests and ambitions as Beijing's hard power grows.

In his State of the Union address Thursday, President Joe Biden said the United States was in a “stronger position” to supplant China because it had “revitalized our partnerships and alliances in the Pacific », citing India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and China. the Pacific Islands.

Beijing, which is Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, is stepping up diplomatic efforts to dissuade countries in the first and second island chains from hosting U.S. military forces, arguing that such commitments should not harm undermining China's security.

In a September report for the Congressional Research Service, Asian affairs analyst Caitlin Campbell said China was transforming the People's Liberation Army into a modern, high-technology fighting force.

China's military already has a formidable navy, air force, and rocket force, as well as a growing nuclear arsenal.

“Despite this progress, many of the capabilities developed by the PLA remain ambitious,” Campbell wrote, referring to a Pentagon assessment that China's ability to operate beyond the first island chain remained ” in its infancy.

The Chinese embassy in Brunei did not immediately respond to Newsweek's written request for comment.

