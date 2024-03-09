The wife of a Russian-born Briton trapped in Siberia says the British government 'could have been more vocal' about his detention | world news





The wife of a dual Russian-British citizen trapped in Siberia told Sky News the British government could have said more about his detention.

Kremlin critic Vladimir Karamurza, arrested near his Moscow home in April 2022, was found guilty of treason by a court in the Russian capital in April 2023.

The political activist and prominent opposition figure, who claimed to have twice survived poisonings that he blamed on state authorities, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The charges stem from a speech he gave at the Arizona State House in March 2022 in which he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Evgenia Kara-Murza told Sky's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “The British government could have been more vocal about his unlawful and unlawful arrest and detention for now two years.”

She also said “Britain’s policy on hostages and political prisoners” was “no longer acceptable”.

“By saying we are not involved, the British government is telling citizens around the world that if you find yourself in this situation, [then] “I’m sorry, you are alone,” said Ms. Kara-Murza.

She said such a position was unacceptable in the “civilized world” of the 21st century.

And she called for a “different approach” because “the number of hostages and political prisoners is increasing around the world.”

Putin critic's wife: 'Britain is sending a bad signal'

Read more:Analysis: Putin wasted no time pulling punches in his speech. Navalny's allies urged Russians to protest on Election Day.

Kara Murza also said she was “very grateful” for her recent meeting with Foreign Secretary Cameron on the issue.

After the March 1 meeting, she said she was “very pleased” that the meeting had taken place after a long campaign and saw it as “a sign of his good will”.

She said: “He assured me of his support, willingness and readiness to fight for Vladimir’s release and to ensure that Vladimir’s case is always made public. So I think it went well overall.”

Sir Cameron called for Mr Kara Murza to be released for “urgent treatment”.

“The politically motivated conviction is deplorable,” the foreign secretary said in a statement.

“Kara Murza, imprisoned on false charges by the Russian regime, is being persecuted for her anti-war stance and defense of human rights,” the colleague said.

The 42-year-old opposition figure rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to show trials under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Image: Ms. Kara-Murza, Switzerland, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Last month, he appeared in court via video link and claimed state-backed death squads were 'physically eliminating' Putin's opponents.

Ms Kara-Murza urged Russians not to give up following the sudden death of Alexei Navalny.

Kara Murza was an associate of Boris Nemtsov, the Russian opposition leader and fierce Putin critic who was assassinated near the Kremlin in 2015.

He has been serving his sentence in solitary confinement in the Siberian city of Omsk since September 2023.

In January of this year, he was transferred to another penal colony in the city and then placed in solitary confinement again.

The move is widely seen as an attempt to put pressure on a man who has been a vocal critic of the Kremlin and the war in Ukraine even from prison.

Amnesty International said it considered him a prisoner of conscience “because he was convicted purely for his political beliefs.”

“He should be released immediately and unconditionally,” Amnesty said.

Also attending on Sunday morning at 8.30am with Trevor Phillips will be Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, shadow First Minister Rachel Reeves and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland.

