Money is hemorrhaging as US health clinics try to stay open after unprecedented cyberattack

For more than two weeks, a cyberattack has disrupted the operations of health care providers across the United States, forcing small clinics to scramble to stay in business and exposing the fragility of the billing system that underpins care American healthcare.

We're hemorrhaging money, said Catherine Reinheimer, practice director of the Foot and Ankle Specialty Center in suburban Philadelphia. This will probably be the last week we can keep everyone full time doing nothing, she told CNN. The center plans to take out a loan to maintain the lights.

The cyberattack disrupted the computer networks of Change Healthcare, which serves thousands of hospitals, insurers and pharmacies nationwide. This prevented some insurance payments for prescription drugs from being processed, leaving many health care providers to pay the bill up front and hope to be reimbursed.

Change Healthcare, part of UnitedHealth, is one of a handful of companies that make up the central nervous system of the U.S. healthcare market. Its services allow doctors to research their patients' insurance, pharmacies to process prescriptions, and health clinics to submit claims to get paid.

Health care groups have pleaded with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer medical practices a financial lifeline. The department said Tuesday it is taking extraordinary steps to make claims processing easier, but some health care providers say it's not enough.

MelDavies, chief financial officer of Oregon Oncology Specialists, told CNN she fears the private clinic that treats 16,000 cancer patients a year could be forced to close if it doesn't get financial help soon.

Cash flow dropped 50% in the two weeks following the cyberattack, she said. The scale of this situation is beyond our reach.

On Thursday evening, half a month after the saga began, Change Healthcare announced plans to bring its electronic payment platform back online by March 15 and restore its claims filing network the following week.

But it will take much longer to clean up the financial damage caused by the cyberattack, health care providers and analysts say.

The prospect of a month or more without reinstatement of the Change Healthcare claims system underscores the critical need for economic relief for doctors, including advancing cash to financially distressed medical practices, Jesse Ehrenfeld, president of the American Medical Association, in a press release.

Reinheimer, who works at the foot treatment center, said Change Healthcare's plan to bring systems back online is a light at the end of the tunnel. However, this does not solve the immediate problem, namely the lack of money today, tomorrow and next week.

The chaos caused by the cyberattack is prompting top U.S. cybersecurity officials to consider the vulnerabilities of the critically important companies that support the health care system.

The Change Healthcare hack is a development beyond other ransomware attacks on individual hospitals that shows the entire system is a house of cards, a senior U.S. cybersecurity official told CNN.

Health sector leaders have been sounding the alarm for several days: the cyberattack is causing serious financial difficulties for the sector.

The Medical Group Management Association, which represents 15,000 medical practices, has warned of the devastating financial consequences of the hack and the significant cash flow problems facing doctors. The ransomware attack has had a severe and ongoing impact on cancer practices and their patients, the Community Oncology Alliance, a nonprofit organization, said this week.

A week ago, Change Healthcare announced plans to set up a temporary loan program for money to be disbursed to healthcare providers affected by the outage.

But Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association that represents thousands of hospitals across the country, criticized the proposal, calling it just a Band-Aid to solve payment problems.

The cyberattack could end up costing Change Healthcare billions of dollars in lost revenue and customers, said Carter Groome, managing director of cybersecurity firm First Health Advisory.

It's a huge money maker, essentially a middleman between insurance companies, Groome told CNN.

Change Healthcare blamed the hack on a multinational ransomware gang called ALPHV or BlackCat which the Justice Department says is responsible for ransomware attacks against victims around the world.

A hacker affiliated with ALPHV claimed this week that the company paid a $22 million ransom to try to recover data stolen in the hack. Tyler Mason, a spokesperson for Change Healthcare, declined to comment when asked whether the company had paid the hackers.

Private experts who track cryptocurrency payments said the hacking group received a payment of $22 million, but it is unclear who made the payment. A cryptocurrency account associated with ALPHV received a payment of $22 million. [on March 1]Ari Redbord, global head of policy at blockchain tracing company TRM Labs, told CNN.

For Joshua Corman, a cybersecurity expert who has focused on the healthcare industry for years, the Change Healthcare cyberattack is clear evidence that the U.S. healthcare industry is not as resilient as it should be in crisis case.

Acquisitions that have merged multibillion-dollar health care companies have exacerbated the problem, so that a single point of failure can have outsized, cascading scope and consequences, said Corman, who helped lead a group of federal work to protect coronavirus research from hacking.

If federal officials don't proactively identify systemically important entities, our adversaries will continue to do it for us while we burn, he told CNN.

