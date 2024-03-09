



The government faces legal action on two fronts after a court case raised allegations that Britain facilitated bribe payments to high-ranking Saudi officials for decades.

Ian Foxley, the whistleblower who uncovered evidence of corruption in long-term defense deals, is taking legal action against a government department he claims has blocked his attempts to uncover the truth. He said he was forced to flee Saudi Arabia after being threatened with imprisonment.

A second government department is facing legal action from a businessman who was found not guilty Wednesday of paying bribes totaling $10 million to a Saudi prince and his associates. John Mason, 81, successfully argued that he had been wrongfully prosecuted because the British and Saudi governments approved the payments.

Anti-corruption agency the Serious Fraud Office launched the prosecution after Foxley passed evidence to investigators more than a decade ago.

Foxley, a senior financial executive, was working for British company GPT Special Project Management Ltd in 2010 when he discovered unexplained payments totaling millions of pounds being made to offshore accounts.

The payment was part of decades of UK-Saudi defense contacts in which GPT supplied military communications equipment to Saudi troops.

Foxley, a former British military officer, reported his concerns to senior officials at the Ministry of Defense, who unwittingly passed these on to GPT and Saudi officials.

His boss and another executive, a Saudi princess, threatened to arrest him. Believing his life was in danger, he flew back to the UK within 24 hours.

Foxley claimed in his legal action that the MoD and GPT colluded in an unethical conspiracy that caused him to lose his job and change careers. She claims she suffered mental stress.

Foxley said he wanted to hold the Department of Defense and GPT accountable for the harm they had caused me. They have consistently done their best to conceal, obfuscate and block access to the truth about what is really happening.

In 2020, the SFO found that between 2007 and 2010, GPT paid bribes totaling $9.7 million to the late King Abdullah's son, Prince Miteb, and other Saudi officials through an offshore company to ensure it continued to receive large contracts. Law Mason and another businessman were indicted.

Mason partly owned a company that made payments to Saudi Arabia through offshore bank accounts.

Mason and the second man were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the payment. They claimed the British government actually approved the exact types of payments they were accused of.

Shortly after the verdict, Mason's lawyer, Graham Brodie KC, told the judge he would seek a legal order compelling the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice to pay the costs of defending his client.

Brodie said both departments were responsible for delays in their clients' trials. He said the trial had been delayed for three years because the SFO had to wait for the Attorney General's approval to proceed with the politically sensitive prosecution.

The first attempt at a trial, set to begin in 2022, had to be dismissed by a judge after it was revealed that the Defense Ministry had withheld key evidence related to financial settlements for other Saudi defense deals.

GPT and the Ministry of Defense said they could not comment. The Guardian approached the Attorney General's office.

