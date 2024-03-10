UK reforms hit record high in new opinion poll as voters lose confidence in Sunak and Starmer.





Reform UK has hit a record high in support from voters as the public loses trust in Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by BMG Research for i found that Labor's lead over the Conservatives will remain steady after the Budget, giving Starmer a majority if the result is repeated at the general election.

But both major political parties have seen their approval ratings fall, and their leaders have regressed in the public's eyes.

Labor will win the support of 41% of voters in the current election, while the Conservatives will enjoy 25%, their lowest level since the start of the 2022 BMG poll series.

Reform UK took third place with 13%, followed by the Liberal Democrats (10%) and the Green Party (6%).

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are both losing personal support.

BMG's Adam King warned that while the budget had no immediate impact on political momentum, Labor was in its greatest turmoil for a long time due to internal conflict over the party's response to the war in Gaza.

Both Sunak and Starmer have fallen to record low approval ratings and are in negative territory, but the Prime Minister is significantly more unpopular than his Labor rival.

Just 19% of voters think Mr Sunak is doing a good job, while 60% disagree. The net rating is -41, similar to the ratings of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at the time of his resignation. The opposition leader's net rating was -9, with 28% supporting him and 37% disapproving of his performance.

Mr King said: As speculation grows about when Rishi Sunak will call an election, our polling continues to paint a bleak picture for the Conservative election prospects. Despite Labor's first monthly decline in vote share in more than a year, it maintains a commanding 16-point lead over the Conservatives. If this were to be repeated in the general election, Labor would win a huge majority.

But he added that, despite holding a strong lead, Labor appeared to have suffered the biggest upset in a long time. The first drop in voter turnout for more than a year comes after a difficult February, when divisions over Gaza and the Rochdale by-election defeat raised questions in the minds of some voters about not only Labor but Keir Starmer himself.

Views of his performance have also been declining since January, with voters more inclined to view him negatively than positively for the first time since he became opposition leader.

Opinion polls show that Labor still enjoys popular support on every single policy area except its handling of the war in Ukraine.

The opposition is at least 15 points ahead of the Conservatives on issues including the NHS, welfare, housing and education. It also maintains small leads on immigration, crime, security and foreign affairs issues. On the key question of how to deal with the economy, 31% thought Labor would do a better job, while 22% backed the Conservatives.

BMG Research interviewed a representative sample of 1,541GB adults online from March 6-7. BMG is a member of the British Polling Council and adheres to its rules.

