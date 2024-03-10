It's like choosing between a hedgehog and a porcupine: the United States is preparing for a presidential election that no one wants | US elections 2024





In recent years, during the first phase of the general elections, at least one of the presidential candidates would go before the general public and present their case for a new direction of the country. But that has become unnecessary this year: Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are very familiar to the American electorate and are largely unpopular.

I think this is the worst election of my life, said George Argodale, a Nikki Haley supporter from Gainesville, Virginia. It's just terrible that we don't have better candidates.

It's a sad situation for our country that these are the two best candidates we can put forward, agreed Peggy Hudson, a primary voter in Charleston, South Carolina.

Judith Smith of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, said of Biden and Trump: “It's like choosing between a hedgehog and a porcupine.

As the primary season comes to its expected end, following Haley's withdrawal from the Republican primary on Wednesday, voters' frustration with their options for the general election is palpable.

According to FiveThirtyEights polling averages, Biden's approval rating now stands at 38.1% and Trump's at a nominally higher 42.6%, meaning both men are disliked by one majority of Americans.

These low opinions carried over into voters' opinions of the general election. A YouGov-University of Massachusetts Amherst poll conducted in January found that 45% of Americans think a Biden-Trump rematch is bad for the country. 26% believe that revenge is neither good nor bad, while only 29% consider it good for the nation.

It's not all for the same reason; The many voters lamenting their options for the general election represent a wide range of ideological perspectives, from anti-Trump Republicans to progressives outraged by Biden's response to the Gaza war.

Overall, there is a lot of ambivalence and disappointment about the prospects for a rematch, said Jesse Rhodes, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. There is a widespread feeling among these individuals that candidates are too old and tend to focus on yesterday's issues.

Conversations on the campaign trail reflect these widespread beliefs, as a number of primary voters in several states have said they wish they had another option for November. Among anti-Trump Republicans, many of whom voted for Haley in their primaries, the former president's potential reelection represents a return to the chaos that defined his first term. Echoing concerns shared by most Democrats, they predict that Trump would undermine the foundations of American government if elected.

Vincent DiMaro, an 80-year-old voter in Charleston who voted for Haley in the primary last month, cited Trump's temperament and Biden's 81-year-old age as important responsibilities for the country's future (Trump 77 years old).

I want to see the country survive, and I don't think that will be the case under Trump, he said. But he added: “I don’t think Biden is a particularly good president right now.” I can't be president. I know what my limits are and I'm in better shape than Biden.

Argodale voted early in the Virginia primary to vote for Haley, but he said he would have to support Biden in the general election if Trump won the Republican nomination.

I'm on the conservative side of things, and [Haley] is the only viable candidate in my opinion, he said. [Trump] is simply a terrible human being and deserves no votes.

Although Democrats generally agree with this assessment, some express concerns about Biden, particularly regarding his age. Hudson acknowledged that her politics lean left, as she previously worked for the late Democratic Sen. Fritz Hollings of South Carolina, but she voted for Haley in Charleston because she is disgusted with Trump. Hudson has indicated she will support Biden in November, but she lamented the options given to voters in the general election.

Not that Joe Biden hasn't done a good job. He did some very good things for this country, Hudson said. But I think it's time for a new generation of leaders.

A problem of enthusiasm

The war in Gaza has presented a significant electoral vulnerability for Biden, as the president has faced intense criticism from progressives within his own party for his response to the Israeli airstrikes campaign that has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians.

Progressive leaders in several states have organized campaigns to urge their supporters to vote without commitment or leave the field empty instead of voting for Biden to protest his handling of the war. In Michigan, uncommitted candidates captured 13% of the vote in last month's primaries, and uncommitted candidates captured 19% of the vote in Minnesota's Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Hassan Jama, an imam from Minneapolis, Minnesota, campaigned for Biden in 2020 but joined the campaign uncommitted. Asked about his options for November, he suggested he might vote for a candidate other than Biden or Trump. Voters can vote for independent presidential candidate Cornel West or Green Party candidate Jill Stein, both of whom have condemned Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide, or they can leave the top of the list blank .

We are not voting for Trump, certainly not, Jama said. We have more than two choices.

Ruth Schultz, a Minnesota primary voter who organized with MN Families for Palestine, also ruled out voting for Trump, but she would not yet commit to supporting Biden in the general election.

I know I will never vote for Trump. That’s a no-brainer, Schultz said. I want to see President Biden take a stronger stance on peace and how to achieve a ceasefire and use every tool at his disposal to achieve it. I look at this as a general election voter.

The outcry among many left-leaning voters has created an enthusiasm gap between the two political parties that could pose a problem for Biden. Although many people who supported Biden in 2020 express concern about his re-election, Trump's most loyal supporters remain as fervent as ever. According to the YouGov-UMass poll, 45% of Republicans think the Biden-Trump rematch is good for the country, but only 21% of Democrats say the same.

When speaking to Trump voters on the campaign trail, many are quick to praise him as the best president of their lifetime, and they have no qualms about supporting him again this fall.

I've supported him since he showed up [in 2016]I went down the escalator [at Trump Tower], since then, said Chris Pennington, a voter in Johns Island, South Carolina. I think he is the best to solve all the problems we have.

Argodale doesn't support Trump, but he's seen first-hand how much devotion he can inspire. In my social circle, there are Trumpers, so they are die-hards, he says. If he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, they would still vote for him.

If Biden wants to win in November, he will have to work to narrow that enthusiasm gap or attract enough reluctant independents to his camp or, most likely, do both.

Terrible predictions

Widespread disappointment among voters over the Biden-Trump rematch will have far-reaching political consequences this fall, but their views on the election also offer surprising revelations about Americans' fears for the country's future.

The YouGov-UMass survey included open-ended questions asking respondents what they thought would happen if the opposing party won the White House. The responses were both dire and specific, Rhodes said, with respondents predicting the end of democracy and a sharp increase in political persecution if their party lost.

The perception that the other candidate's victory would be dangerous and threatening has been growing fairly steadily for some time, Rhodes said. I think what stands out about this election cycle is the intensity of these feelings and how personal they are.

Both Biden and Trump have spoken in harsh terms about what would happen if their opponent won, and those arguments appear to be weighed on by many voters.

Nathan Richter, who voted for Biden in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, was concise when asked about the possibility of a Trump return to the White House. Please, God, no, he said. I question our country's ability to withstand Trump for another four years.

John Schuster said he planned to vote for Biden in November, but he voted for Haley because of his great concern about a Trump victory.

There is no greater imperative in the world than stopping Donald Trump, Schuster said. It will be the end of democracy and the world order if he becomes president.

Biden supporters tend to frame the issues of the election in terms of democracy and political violence, Rhodes noted, while Trump supporters' concerns more often revolve around a perceived threat that Democrats pose for American values. Douglas Benton, a Trump supporter from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, warned that the United States would become a third world country if Biden was re-elected.

Our business is failing, Benton said. This is how we became the most profitable country on the planet, thanks to capitalism, democracy and laws. Currently, all three of these are gone.

Past elections have proven how negative emotions can be a motivator in voter participation. This is why Rhodes believes that turnout will still be high in November despite the unpopularity of the candidates.

This is not an election that is going to inspire people based on positive feelings, Rhodes said. But this is an election that I strongly suspect will ultimately mobilize a lot of people because they believe their vote is important to protect themselves.

Guardians Lauren Gambino contributed reporting from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Guardians Rachel Leingang contributed reporting from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

