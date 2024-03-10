Fury vs Usyk: Date, UK start time, prize money, undercard and how to watch the match.





Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to meet to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

A strange cut to Fury's face led to the fight being delayed earlier this year, but the highly anticipated fight is now set to have new consequences for both fighters, including heavy fines if there is another withdrawal.

Fury is rebounding from a poor performance against Francis Ngannou. He lost to the former UFC heavyweight champion and narrowly escaped defeat on the scorecards.

Oleksandr Usyks' team try to find him a new opponent in Riyadh on February 17 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

(PA wire)

Meanwhile, Usyk enters the contest after stopping British contender Daniel Dubois in an entertaining ninth round, after seemingly hurting the Ukrainian fighter to the body during the contest. A rematch clause between Fury and Usyk could result in two solid fights in a matter of months.

The winner could face Anthony Joshua later this year. Anthony Joshua brutally knocked out Ngannou and re-established his place as one of the elite fighters in the heavyweight division.

When do you fight?

The historic 12-round, no-concedes heavyweight title clash between Fury and Usyks is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Arabia's previous blockbuster card, the prelims begin at 3 PM GMT (7 AM PT, 9 AM CT, 10 AM ET) and the main card begins at 6 PM GMT (10 AM PT, 12 PM CT). ET) is expected to begin.

The main event ring walk begins at 10:10 PM GMT (2:10 PM PT, 4:10 PM CT, 5:10 PM ET).

How to watch

The game will be broadcast by TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports PPV. PPV pricing is yet to be confirmed after the relocation date, but the previous Fury v Ngannou PPV was priced in the UK at 21.95 (HD only) and this event is likely to be priced similarly.

multiplication

Fury 4/5

Yusik 1/1

14/1 draw

reward

Reportedly, Fury has signed a deal to earn around 70% of the total purse, estimated to be worth around ₹150 million ($116 million), with Fury expected to receive 100% of his earnings while the war with Russia is ongoing. It is said to include a clause requiring $10,000 to be donated to Ukraine.

Final figures won't be known until after the fight, but Fury's promoter Bob Arum has claimed his fighter will earn more than ₹100 million ($78 million) from the fight.

If you told Tyson Fury he was going to make $100 million, he would be really angry. Because I think he would make a lot more money. “I think he’s right,” Arum said. I don't know the amount, but it's over 1 million won.

Entire card (subject to change)

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Jusik – WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight title fight

Joe Codina vs Anthony Carkas – IBF Super Featherweight Title Match

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Bakodir Zalorov vs TBA

Isaac Rowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Moses Itauma vs TBA

David Nica vs TBA

