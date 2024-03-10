Illegal homemade machine guns cause surge in gun violence in the United States





WASHINGTON (AP) Eleven-year-old Domonic Davis was not far from his mother's home in Cincinnati when a hail of gunfire erupted from a passing car. Nearly two dozen bullets rained down in the night on a group of children in the blink of an eye.

Four other children and a woman were injured in the November shooting that killed Domonic, who had just been a member of his school's basketball team.

What happened? How does this happen to an 11 year old? He was just a few doors away, said his father, Isaac Davis.

The shooting remains under investigation. But federal investigators believe the 22 shots could have been fired at lightning speed because the weapon had been illegally converted to fire like a machine gun.

Communities across the United States have witnessed shootings committed with guns converted to fully automatic weapons in recent years, fueled by a staggering increase in the number of small pieces of metal or plastic made with a 3D printer or ordered online. Laws against machine guns date back to the bloody violence of Prohibition-era gangsters. But the proliferation of devices known by nicknames such as Glock switches, auto triggers and chips has allowed people to turn legal semi-automatic weapons into even more dangerous weapons, helping fuel gun violence, they said. the police and federal authorities.

Police officers are facing shootings from fully automatic weapons on a scale not seen in this country since the days of Al Capone and the Tommy gun, said Bureau of Alcohol Director Steve Dettelbach. , tobacco, firearms and explosives, or ATF. This is a huge problem.

The agency reported a 570% increase in the number of conversion devices collected by police departments between 2017 and 2021, the most recent data available.

Guns equipped with conversion devices have been used in several mass shootings, including one that left four people dead at a Sweet Sixteen party in Alabama last year and another that left six dead in a neighborhood in bars in Sacramento, California in 2022. In Houston, police officer William Jeffrey died in 2021 after being shot with a converted weapon while serving a warrant. In cities like Indianapolis, police seized them every week.

A row of AR-15 style rifles are displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, and the other a fully automatic M-16 machine gun, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco , Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Devices capable of converting legal semi-automatic weapons can be made on a 3D printer in about 35 minutes or ordered online from abroad for less than $30. They are also quick to install.

Once in place, they modify the weapon's machinery. Instead of firing a round every time the shooter pulls the trigger, a semi-automatic weapon with a conversion device begins firing as soon as the trigger lowers and does not stop until the shooter lets go or the weapon is out of ammunition.

You see a lot of it and in staggering numbers, especially in street violence, said David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at the Giffords Law Center.

During a demonstration by ATF agents, firing a semi-automatic equipped with a conversion device was virtually indistinguishable from an automatic weapon. The differently designed conversion devices can adapt to a range of different weapons, allowing those weapons to fire at a rate of 800 rounds or more per minute, according to the ATF.

A row of semi-automatic pistols is displayed for a photograph. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Two semi-automatic pistols are on display for a photograph. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It takes two or three seconds to insert some of these devices into a gun and instantly turn that gun into a machine gun, Dettelbach said.

Between 2012 and 2016, US law enforcement agencies found 814 conversion devices and sent them to the ATF. That number rose to more than 5,400 between 2017 and 2021, according to the agency's most recent data.

They moved to Minneapolis in 2021 and helped fuel a record gun violence that year, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. In addition to projecting bullets at breakneck speeds, the switches make the gun much harder for the shooter to control, so more people can be hit by accident.

The thing shakes when fired, so we end up having multiple casualties, people hit in the extremities during the same shooting incident, because the person can't control the weapon, OHara said.

A conversion device capable of making a semi-automatic pistol fully automatic is on display for a photograph at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W. Virginia (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The city has seen their use decline since the September 2022 arrest of a man accused of selling switches he ordered from Russia and Taiwan or made himself, OHara said. But it remains a very, very real problem, he said. This has a very profound impact on families, neighborhoods and communities.

Although these devices are considered illegal machine guns under federal law, many states do not have specific laws against them. In Indiana, police found them so often several times a week in the state capital that the state changed the law to ensure it included the switches.

We need to update machine gun laws to deal with today's problems, said Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey.

According to Giffords, only 15 states have their own laws prohibiting the possession, sale or manufacture of automatic firearms. Indiana was one of several states with regulations with exceptions. Five states have no state regulations on machine guns.

A semi-automatic pistol equipped with a conversion device making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings exit the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Centre, Thursday March 3. 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, West Virginia (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

But long before any prosecution, the police must find the conversion devices. Often the size of a coin, they can easily go unnoticed by the untrained eye once installed, Dettelbach said.

He remembers visiting a Texas police department after the ATF conducted training on conversion devices. Next, the chief searched the weapons in the evidence room and found several with previously undetected conversion devices.

These objects don't always seem as dangerous as they are, he said. If you see some of them, they're pieces of plastic and metal, and sometimes it's even hard to recognize them when they're actually on or in the gun because they blend in.

They also have a growing presence online, in social media and in rap lyrics, Davis said. Everyone talks about switches, he said. This is a scary trend.

A handful of fully automatic conversion devices are on display for a photograph, on top of semi-automatic pistols, some with conversion devices installed making them fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Davis finds it difficult to talk about the loss of his son. Domonic often came with his father on Fridays to get a haircut at the barbershop where Issac Davis works. The shooting also took place on a Friday, making the end of the week a particularly difficult time.

Davis hopes to start a foundation called For Every Eleven to fight gun violence and honor her son's memory.

I always want his name to live on, he said. It deserved to still be relevant. So I must continue. No matter how much I grieve him in private.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/machine-guns-modified-illegal-switches-gun-violence-ddc2e9b6602ee1eb62e75732bbd54784 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos