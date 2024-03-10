A map shows where heavy snowfall is expected across the UK in March | uk news





This March, with snow falling, spring rarely comes. (Photo: Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP)

Parts of the UK could see up to five inches of snow as temperatures drop to -2C next week.

The country will be hit by another Arctic blast that will send temperatures back below freezing, according to a new weather chart.

The update comes after forecasters warned a once-in-250-year weather event was underway and could bring harsh winter weather.

Stratospheric Storm Warnings (SSWs) typically strike the UK every two years. However, the Meteorological Administration said that three extremely rare animals could be seen this year.

We could see the storm turn into a blizzard in about two weeks, according to a forecast projection map from WXCharts.

They suggested that northern Scotland would be the first to see the white stuff on March 19, with storms starting to fall further south the following day.

WXCharts' forecast projection map shows stormy conditions turning into a blizzard in about two weeks. Click to enlarge (Photo: WXCharts)

Inverness and Aberdeen are expected to see the most snow, with Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Plymouth all likely to see snow on the ground.

TheMet Office's long-term forecast, which covers March 13-22, predicts conditions will become unsettled by mid-week with a possible overnight frost.

Snow falling in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire. (Photo: PA)

By the middle of next week, conditions in the west are expected to become unsettled once again, with rain and strong winds, particularly in the north-west.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry with some sunshine at first. By the end of next week, conditions are likely to become more unstable with rain and showers expected to occur in all areas at times. But the wettest weather is likely to be in the south and west, with drier, brighter weather still likely in the north and east. .

Showers may be heavy at times in the south, where there is a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, but there is a risk of cold interludes, including overnight frosts in northern and eastern areas.

