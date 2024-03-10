US senators make new effort to make daylight saving time permanent





Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. made another push Friday on bipartisan legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Section 582, also known as the Sunshine Protection Act, would make daylight saving time permanent and add an hour to the day. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in March 2022, but it has stalled since.

The bill would allow Arizona and Hawaii, which do not observe daylight saving time, to remain on standard time, as well as American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

THE END OF SUMMER TIME CAN NEGATIVELY AFFECT YOUR HEALTH

“The antiquated biannual ritual of switching between hours is not only an inconvenience, it also has very real impacts on our economy, our energy consumption and our health,” Markey said in a released statement. “We know the sun will come up tomorrow, so let's make sure that sun stays out an hour later by making daylight saving time permanent and passing the Sun Protection Act. You can bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there will be sunshine and smiles.”

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. made another push Friday on bipartisan legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

“We've made progress but should never have gone backwards. My Sun Protection Act would end this stupid practice of changing our clocks back and forth,” Rubio also said in the announcement.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott also called for “locking the clock,” urging Congress to move forward with the legislation.

CRIME INCREASED AT THE END OF DST, STUDY SAY

“Floridians are tired of changing the clocks because we all want more sunshine,” Scott said in a released statement. “It's time for Congress to act and I'm proud to lead the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act with Senator Rubio to make it happen. When I was governor of Florida, I signed this bill at the state level. Now it's Washington's turn and we should finish the job by passing this good bill today.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives in March 2023. H.R. 1279, also called the Sunshine Protection Act, also aims to make daylight saving time permanent.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives in March 2023. H.R. 1279, also called the Sunshine Protection Act, aims to make daylight saving time permanent. (Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has yet to take a position on the issue, while former President Donald Trump tweeted in 2019 that he was “on board” with the idea of ​​making DST permanent.

“Making daylight saving time permanent, that suits me!” ” Trump wrote on Twitter at the time, now known as X.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, FEB. NOVEMBER 9, 1942: THE FED ESTABLISHED SUMMER TIME IN THE DARKEST HOURS OF WORLD WAR II

According to Reuters, about 30 states have passed legislation to permanently end the twice-yearly clock change since 2015. Some states have also proposed making the change only on the condition that neighboring states do the same, according to the media.

According to Reuters, about 30 states have passed legislation to permanently end twice-yearly clock changing since 2015. (iStock)

Daylight saving time has been in effect in almost all of the United States since the 1960s, having first been tested in 1918.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daylight saving time was used year-round during World War II and adopted again in 1973 in an effort to reduce fuel consumption.

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 10.

Reuters contributed to this report.

