Drag Race UK has eliminated a queen who was 'prepared to fail' in a RuPaul moment.





The latest queen to be kicked out of season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World explained why she felt 'so uncomfortable' during her moment with RuPaul because she thought she was 'set up for failure'. Michelle Visage wanted to “give her her break”.

WARNING: Spoilers for Episode 5 of Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World follow.

Following last week's Snatch Game episode, which featured the shocking success of fierce competitor and Drag Race Holland star Keta Minaj, this week (March 8) the remaining seven queens will be featured on Rusical, Seven: Confessions of a Drag Queen. I was tasked with appearing in .

In other words, it was another performance-based challenge. And for Drag Race UK queen Gothy Kendoll, who suffered a poor performance on Snatch Game, it means she's heading straight for her bottom two for her second week in a row and third overall. I did.

After she was given the chance last week and rescued by her fellow British queen Tia Kofi, the odds were never in her favor this time around. Tia once again placed in the top two, but it was Drag Race Philippines star Marina Summers who won her lip sync and ultimately sent Gothy packing.

Gosi Kendol. (BBC/World of Wonder)

In an exclusive interview with PinkNews after her elimination, Gothy explained that she didn't mind sending this episode home because she “had so much fun” about the challenge. But the same can be said about his time on Snatch Game.

Ahead of last week's celebrity impersonation challenge, RuPaul ran a practice session with the competing queens and asked them to test their impressions. As for Gothy, Ru had her repeat her impression of Ozzy Osbourne several times, jokingly threatening her that she would “slap her” if she didn't. Let's just say it was painful to watch.

“Personally, it was much worse. “It was so horrible,” Gothy recalls.

What makes the situation worse? In an early rehearsal, Gothy told RuPaul she was going to do Kim Woodburn and everything went well. Then, Gothy claims, the show's producers intervened.

“We finished rehearsing and the producer ran up to Ru and told him what Gothy wanted to do for Snatch Game in Season 1 and we started rehearsing again.

“So I thought, ‘Oh, I had a really good piece of work, and now I have to do it again.’ “I was so annoyed.” Gothi laughed.

Gothy explains that while some contestants “thrive” with RuPaul's “tough love,” he certainly doesn't.

RuPaul forced Gothy Kendoll to do an Ozzy Osbourne impression. (BBC)

“It really makes me feel a lot worse and I completely shut down. “I couldn’t do anything at that moment.” She added that she could imagine how her dialogue would be edited, but that wouldn't bode well for her.

“I knew at that moment that this was going to be so terrible, the way it was edited. I think it set me up for failure in the snatch game.”

Gothy also thinks RuPaul may have been trying to bring her out of her shell in other ways.

“There was definitely another way. I know we're there to make a TV show, but it was really uncomfortable. “I really hate being in that position.”

Despite the awkward moment, Gothy claims RuPaul was truly rooting for her to do well.

“I could tell she wanted me to be there. She said, I think she was frustrated with me doing things my own way. I think she wanted to put me in that position to see how I would react. But apparently she reacted without me saying a word!”

Another person who obviously wanted Gothy to do well but kept reminding her that she wasn't was Michelle Visage. While critiquing Rusical, Visage said with sadness in her voice that she did not think Gothy was “there yet” as a drag performer.

“She spoke to me every episode. I think they probably only put it in this one, and they said, ‘Okay, Michelle, I get it,’” Gothy remembers.

Michelle Visage. (Getty)

“I agree. I am a drag DJ after all, so being with the world's best drag queens in a live performance format was already out of my depth.

“I definitely agree to some extent, but it was a lot of fun and I was definitely proud of my first season. [where Gothy was eliminated in week one]. So I could see what she was saying, but please give her a break,” Gothy adds.

She thinks Visage is 'over' her by the end of Episode 5.

“I think she wants people to do their best, and she gets a little tired of seeing people who aren't as strong as others, so I can totally understand that. But I’m there to impress Ru.”

Plus, Visage may have offered her the perfect product.

“The best thing she said was during the branding challenge in Episode 3: 10 Uniqueness, 2 Charisma,” Gothy laughs.

“I’m going to wear that t-shirt.”

Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World streams every Friday at 9am on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

