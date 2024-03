This winter was the warmest on record in the United StatesExBulletin

The Great Lakes experienced low levels of ice cover during the winter, which was the warmest on record in the United States. Scott Olson/Getty Images .

switch captionScott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Minnesota, lack of youth hockey games this winter. Ice cover on the Great Lakes was at an all-time low in February. The snow cover has disappeared on Vermont's ski slopes. Texas experienced the largest wildfire in its history, driven by heat and low humidity.

The Lower 48 states just experienced the warmest winter in 130 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Temperatures were more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average.

Winters are warming faster than any other season in most of the United States. As humans add heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere, the coldest places and coldest temperatures are most affected, which has profound implications for food and water supplies.

From December to February, the largest temperature effects occurred in the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast. In February, Alaska was 10.3 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average. It was also the hottest February on record globally, according to the European Union's climate agency Copernicus.

The continued warm temperatures follow a record year in 2023. Scientists found it was the hottest year on record, due to both human-caused warming and the strong El Nio weather phenomenon . During El Nio years, large amounts of heat stored in the ocean are released and circulate around the planet, causing higher temperatures and changes in weather patterns, such as flooding in some areas and droughts in others. others.

While warmer winter temperatures may seem like a welcome change to some, the consequences can be far-reaching. Mosquitoes may appear earlier in spring, increasing the risk of spreading vector-borne diseases like dengue. Many crops, such as fruit and nut trees, require a certain amount of cold each winter, called “chill hours.” Without it, they produce less during the summer months.

In the western United States, snowpack is decreasing, harming water supplies for millions of people. States from Colorado to California rely on slow mountain snowmelt in spring and summer to feed the rivers they rely on. More and more precipitation is falling as rain rather than snow, increasing the risk of flooding in winter when rivers are submerged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/09/1237159900/warmest-winter-climate-change-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos