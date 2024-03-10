The United States abandons its aid to Gaza. Here's why it won't help alleviate a humanitarian crisis





CNN-

The United States has joined several other countries in dropping aid into Gaza, which is grappling with a humanitarian crisis.

With aid deliveries on land falling well short of the numbers needed to stave off famine in the enclave, it is hoped the airdrops will provide a lifeline to Gaza's population.

But the U.N. and aid agencies question how effective they will be in mitigating the situation, and their risks were clearly demonstrated Friday when faulty parachutes caused pallets of aid to fall from the sky at breakneck speed, killing five unsuspecting civilians.

We took a closer look at the use of airdrops in war zones.

The UN carried out its first airdrop in August 1973 and since then, humanitarian agencies and governments have used them to deliver food to conflict zones around the world.

Food and medicine packages are typically wrapped with six layers of packaging for protection and sewn together using a hand-held sewing machine. Agencies use different colors to designate the contents of World Food Program packages: white for cereals, red for legumes, and blue or green for specialized nutritious foods.

The packages are then loaded onto a plane before being dropped by parachute between 300 and 5,600 meters above sea level, according to the World Food Program (WFP).

This is not the first time that the US government has carried out airdrops over conflict zones. In 2001, the United States dropped food packages over Afghanistan, accompanied by leaflets explaining how civilians could tell the difference between airdrops and cluster bombs. In 2014, when the Islamic State was at its height in Iraq, the United States reduced aid to areas where food and water supplies had been cut off.

Airdrops escape the often rigorous scrutiny carried out at ground checkpoints and are therefore undoubtedly a rapid means of getting supplies to a conflict zone.

But despite this advantage, humanitarian agencies say their disadvantages far outweigh their advantages.

For starters, they are more expensive. Airdrops cost up to seven times more than ground deliveries, according to the WFP. Their delivery capacity is also much more limited. For example, a truck is capable of delivering almost 10 times the amount that an airplane could deliver, or about 20 to 30 metric tons, according to the UN.

Aid workers always complain that airdrops are good photo opportunities but a bad way to deliver aid, said Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the United Nations.

Experts also question whether countries have plans in place for aid once it arrives on the ground. The UN special rapporteur on food, Michael Fakrhi, says airdrops usually result in chaos.

You are casually throwing away aid to people who are starving and denied humanitarian access. This will create chaos, as expected, and we cannot blame the population for this, Fakrhi said on Friday.

The American administration has recognized the pitfalls of airdrops. White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday that they were not an ideal way to deliver aid to the people of Gaza. They [airdrops] are certainly an indication of the desperation in which we will now have to resort to airdrops, Kirby continued.

The Palestinians have expressed some practical concerns. Mahmoud Shalabi, senior program director at the NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), said some meals require a microwave when we don't even have electricity right now. Speaking from the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia, Shalabi said most of the packages only contained enough food for two or three meals.

A Palestinian journalist based in northern Gaza, Abdel Qader Al Sabbah, said the wrong type of meal was being sent, calling instead for flour, rice, oil, salt and other seeds and beans, so that people here can enjoy it and prepare several meals. .

Humanitarian agencies have consistently said that aid is not reaching Gaza in sufficient quantities.

Even before the war, Israel restricted access to and from Gaza, strictly controlling the entry of goods through land crossings. After Israel imposed a complete siege on Gaza following the October 7 attacks, controls were further tightened considerably.

Israel carries out security checks on goods entering through its own crossing point into Gaza, Kerem Shalom, but also on goods passing through Israeli crossings before passing through the Egyptian entry point into Gaza, the crossing point passing through Rafah.

A CNN investigation found goods are being subjected to arbitrary and conflicting controls as authorities work to prevent the entry of dual-use goods that they say could also be used to meet the country's military needs. strengthening of Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, an average of 95 humanitarian trucks per day entered Gaza between October 10 and February 1, compared to 500 commercial and humanitarian trucks per day before the war. Difficulties in delivering aid by road have prompted countries to resort to airdrops recently, much to the dismay of organizations such as the UN, which say they should only be used only when all other options have been exhausted.

When countries use airdrops and these maritime jetties, it is generally, if not always, in situations where there is a desire to deliver humanitarian aid into enemy territory. That's when you use these methods of last resort, Special Rapporteur on Food Michael Fakhri said on Friday.

Israel has denied allegations that it is limiting aid to Gaza, telling CNN in a recent statement that the country assists, encourages and facilitates the entry of humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip.

A former US aid official, Dave Harden, described the airdrops to Gaza as dangerous and costly ventures that mainly benefit the Biden administration – to mask a massive policy failure.

As the threat of famine looms large, humanitarian agencies such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are calling on the United States to instead focus on pressuring Israel to allow more aid to Gaza by the road.

This is not a logistical problem; it's a political problem. Rather than relying on the US military to find a workaround, the US should insist on immediate humanitarian access using already existing routes and entry points, stressed Avril Benot, US executive director of MSF , in a press release published Friday.

CNN's Louis Mian, Sana Noor Haq, Nadeen Ebrahim and Lauren Kent contributed to this article

