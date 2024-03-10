US judge dismisses lawsuit aimed at blocking Biden from releasing migrants on parole





The Biden administration scored a major legal victory Friday in its efforts to reduce illegal immigration at the southern border, when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the government can continue a program that accepts 360,000 migrants through year from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, who has ruled against other Biden administration immigration policies, said Republican opponents of the program, known as parole, for those countries had not failed to prove that this harmed their States. Expanding parole is a key part of President Biden's border policy at a time of sharp increases in border crossings and a re-election campaign where immigration and border policies are at the forefront.

The Court finds that the plaintiffs have not proven that Texas was harmed and therefore lack standing to maintain this action, Tipton, a Trump appointee to the Southern District of Texas, wrote in a 31-page decision dismissing the case.

The decision preserves a Biden administration policy that officials credit with reducing overcrowding at the southern border. Unauthorized crossings of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians have plummeted since authorities launched the policy in January 2023. The policy requires migrants to have a U.S. sponsor, submit to a background check and arrive in the states legally. -United at airports, where authorities will admit them using the emergency authority known as parole.

White House spokesman Angelo Fernndez Hernndez praised Tipton's decision and said it showed the Biden administration's policies were working.

The district courts' decision is based on the success of this program, Fernndez Hernndez said in an email. The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to expanding legal pathways to the United States, while imposing consequences on those who do not take advantage of these procedures and have no legal basis to remain in the United States.

Explaining Immigration Parole

Texas and 20 other states argued that the Biden administration illegally expanded the authority without consulting Congress or considering the impact on U.S. states that absorb the new arrivals.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a multistate lawsuit against the four-country parole program in January 2023, had no immediate comment Friday.

This is the outcome we were hoping for, Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, said in a telephone interview, adding that the program has helped thousands of migrants fleeing danger and poverty to request permission to enter the country. in the United States legally and to find work.

This is a huge victory for the Biden administration, she said. We would like them to do more. It's not just Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who need these types of pathways.

Biden administration officials said they created the program because large numbers of migrants from those countries were crossing the border illegally. Expelling them has been difficult due to strained relations between the United States and authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, as well as violence in Haiti. The program began with Venezuela at the end of 2022 and has expanded to other countries.

The administration's overall border strategy has included creating more legal pathways into the United States, such as parole, while threatening harsher penalties, such as deportation, for those who cross illegally. the border.

Illegal border crossings by people from Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua have declined significantly since the program began, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics. Crossing attempts by Venezuelans have varied, decreasing in some months and sharply increasing in others.

The Biden administration said parole creates an orderly way for migrants to seek asylum and, because they have sponsors willing to resettle them, ensures that cities and towns are ready to absorb them. Migrants' travel is also safer, officials say, allowing them to use U.S. airports and avoid dangerous journeys through the jungles of Central America and the cities of Mexico.

After arriving in the United States, migrants can apply for a two-year work permit and asylum or other immigration status, such as permanent residency through an immediate relative.

Biden administration officials say migrants could still be deported if they are not eligible for permanent residency.

By contrast, migrants who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border may be held in overcrowded Border Patrol jails and then released to shelters in cities like Chicago and New York, which are struggling to keep pace with newcomers.

At a trial before Tipton in August, Texas officials argued that the border state had a special interest in protecting its budget and ensuring that federal immigration agents enforce the law.

Among the financial burdens faced by Texas, they argued, were the state's costs of issuing driver's licenses and providing health care and education. The state argued that the parole program would increase the number of migrants in the state and, therefore, increase the state's costs.

But Tipton said data collected during the trial showed that arrivals from all four groups declined, costing Texas less money. If Texas demonstrates in the future that the program harms the state, he noted in the lawsuit, a different ruling could follow.

Justice Department lawyers had defended the federal parole authority at trial, pointing out that it had existed since the 1950s to quickly admit foreign nationals. They said the program is a rational solution that should help border states like Texas by reducing the number of new border crossers.

Tipton has previously blocked Biden's immigration policies. The judge ended Biden's 100-day pause on deportations shortly after the president took office.

In August 2021, Tipton ended a Biden administration policy that sought to avoid the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States. The Supreme Court rejected his argument and reinstated the policy in June, saying the administration had the right to set its own enforcement priorities.

In a separate ruling Friday, Tipton temporarily blocked the Biden administration from stopping construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and redirecting the money to environmental remediation and other purposes. Texas, Missouri and the Texas General Land Office had filed a lawsuit, arguing that Congress had authorized the construction of a border wall and that Biden was required to carry it out.

Tipton suspended his order for seven days so the government could appeal, but the Justice Department had no immediate comment on his decision Friday. Paxton praised the decision in a press release.

Nick Miroff contributed to this report.

