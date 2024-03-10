US lawmakers vote to avoid government shutdown





Getty Images

US lawmakers passed a government spending package shortly before midnight, averting a partial government shutdown.

The Senate passed six bills totaling $459 billion ($357 billion), which funds nearly 30% of the government.

However, it faced opposition from some Republicans who felt the measure did not do enough to reduce federal spending.

Republicans also wanted the bills to include tougher measures to combat immigration at the southern border.

The package of compromise bills passed the Senate by a vote of 75 to 22 on Friday, after hours of last-minute debate.

The bipartisan deal was reached by House and Senate negotiators last week, a day after congressional lawmakers visited the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

If no deal had been reached, about 20% of government ministries, including agencies that oversee agriculture, transportation and veterans' affairs, would have to temporarily close their doors at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) on Saturday.

Other federal funding, including defense spending, homeland security and state department budgets, would have expired a week later. Past shutdowns have led to the layoffs of civil servants and the closure of national parks.

Republicans control the House with a slim majority, while Democrats hold the Senate with just one seat. Spending bills aimed at keeping the U.S. government open require bipartisan buy-in in order to pass through both chambers to the president's desk for signature.

There have been 10 U.S. government shutdowns or partial shutdowns in the past four decades.

A larger fight now looms ahead of the March 22 shutdown deadline.

Congress must now find a way to agree on a budget for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration – a contentious political issue, especially around election time.

The Pentagon's budget must also be decided before the two-week deadline.

“Today we accomplished the first half of the job: passing a serious, bipartisan plan to fund key parts of our government,” said Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Finance. credits.

“This is not the bill I would have written on my own, but it is a strong bipartisan package that supports vital resources that matter in people’s lives.”

Watch: How does a government shutdown impact the United States?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68516823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos