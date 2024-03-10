



John Lydon has slammed the apparent impact of immigration in the UK in a fiery interview in which he doubled down on his support for Brexit.

The former Sex Pistol, the son of immigrants, has criticized British seaside towns for being dilapidated and full of would-be immigrants, claiming this has fueled hostility in the community.

Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, rose to fame in the UK with a punk band in the mid-70s with songs such as God Save the Queen and Anarchy.

In recent years, he has taken right-wing political positions, including support for Brexit, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

But his comments sparked a backlash from immigrant charities who branded him an old punk rocker. Shamefully choosing to demonize marginalized communities.

Lydon told LBC presenter Andrew Marr on Thursday evening that much of his upcoming tour will take place in seaside towns, claiming it was a testament to how devastated Britain has become.

When I was a kid it was a fantastic place, the 68-year-old told Marr. Mom and Dad dragged us through traffic for hours, but it was great. Working class people would be throwing sand at each other and the environment would be economically prosperous. It was full of energy.

Now Lydon claims those cities are actually full of illegal immigrants. [who are] Such a large number of people should not have been accepted without proper care.

He went on to create real hostility in the community. If you bring in too many people with completely different viewpoints, they will not adapt to your viewpoint and will bring problems that they will supposedly stay and escape from.

The Sex Pistols at their first performance in 1975 (Lydon second from left)

(PA archive)

Marr asked Lydon what the difference was between Britain's importation of Lydons from Ireland and the current situation.

When I was very young, the first thing my Mum and Dad said to me was, 'You are British now, you are British and be proud of it.' Lydon answered.

It was the best advice and I followed it.

Lydon reaffirmed his support for Brexit despite its impact on the economy, saying: I would rather have a shaky economy than a dictatorship.

A damning report from Cambridge Econometrics in January found that the decision to leave the EU has already cost the UK $140 billion and is expected to leave the UK's economy $311 billion worse by 2035.

Lydon's comments on LBC sparked criticism on social media, with many pointing out what they perceived as hypocrisy in his attacks on immigration given his own family history.

Steve Smith, CEO of Care4Calais, told The Independent: This is a rotten commentary from an old punk rocker blaming his name on the establishment.

Now he is unabashedly choosing to demonize marginalized communities instead of blaming those in power for the decline of Britain's economy, public services and communities.

(screenshot)

John Lydon, the son of an immigrant and the husband of an immigrant, ranting about immigrants proved at least one thing. Punk is a young man's game, writes David Williamson on X/Twitter.

Lydon was married to Nora Forster, a German-born music promoter who moved to England in the '60s, and they were married for 44 years.

Amra Watson commented: John Lydon has joined the right-wing brigade, blaming lack of investment, sewage in our rivers and seas and a lack of local services, to which he might add low wages, a cost of living crisis, NHS queues, child poverty and collapse. Corruption in schools and immigration.

John Lydon gives the least punk interview this year, said another critic. The son of Irish immigrants and an Irish passport holder, Lydon immigrated to the United States decades ago and became a U.S. citizen. And he claims, without any awareness of it, that immigration is destroying Britain.

John Lydon's wife, Nora Forster, was born in Germany and moved to London in the '60s.

(Getty Images)

Lydon expressed his support for Brexit following the EU referendum during an appearance on ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

What is my position on Brexit? he asked. Well, here the working class has spoken and I am one of them and with them.

In the same interview, Lydon said that then-newly elected US President Donald Trump was a complicated man who was mischaracterized by the left-wing media.

A journalist once said this to me: Is he a political sex pistol? In some ways, he added. What I don't like is that the left-wing media in America is trying to smear him as a racist, which is not true at all.

He has a lot of problems as a human being, but he isn't, and because he scares politicians, there is only a chance that something good will come out of the situation.

This is a joy to me. Dare I say it, [he could be] Possible friend.

