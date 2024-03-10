Amazing weather map turns white and purple as UK battered by -2C Arctic snowstorm | weather | News





Britain is set to be hit by another round of brutal weather conditions, according to shocking new weather charts.

The latest UK weather map has turned white and purple, indicating heavy snow is likely in certain areas as temperatures drop below freezing.

A map from WXCharts shows that March will likely see a mix of rain and snow. The country will continue to grapple with storms through the third week of March before a severe snowstorm hits, according to a new map from WX Charts compiled using data from Metdesk.

Snow began accumulating in the northernmost part of the country on March 19 and soon gradually spread to the southern region.

The map shows that March 20th is the day most of the country will be covered in snow.

In Scotland, areas such as Inverness and Aberdeen are likely to be most affected, with snow depths of up to 25-30cm possible, while maps show the mercury could drop to minus 2 degrees in some parts of the British Isles. .

As the day progresses, snow drifts south, reaching areas including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Plymouth.

The disturbing phenomenon comes as the Met Office warns of an unusual weather event that occurs “once every 250 years”.

This phenomenon, known as stratospheric sudden warming (SSW), can cause temperatures to drop significantly. Unusually, this appears to be the third time it has occurred since November. SSWs are incredibly rare and often bring cold weather and snow.

This happens when temperatures in the stratosphere rise, pushing cold air down and affecting the jet stream, leading to areas that block pressure. If this phenomenon affects the UK, it could lead to a prolonged period of cold weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology's long-term forecast for March 13-22 shows conditions will become unsettled by mid-week with the possibility of overnight frost.

By the middle of next week, conditions in the west are expected to become unsettled once again, with rain and strong winds, particularly in the north-west.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry with some sunshine at first. The situation is likely to become more unsettled with occasional rain and showers expected in all areas through the end of next week. But the wettest weather is likely to be in the south and west, with drier, brighter weather still likely in the north. And east.

Showers may be heavy at times in the south, where there is a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, but there is a risk of cold interludes, including overnight frosts in northern and eastern areas.

today:

Unsettled conditions remain on Saturday as showers continue to spread to the northeast during the day. Mostly cloudy, but brighter weather is possible at times. A cold east wind blows, making the temperature feel cold.

Tonight:

Additional rain will push north, especially in the south and east. In northeast Scotland the rain could change to sleet or snow. It is drier in the northwest. frightened.

sunday:

Cloudy days with more rain on Sunday, especially in the south, with heavy rain at times. Winds will continue to blow in the north, gradually easing in the south.

Outlook for Monday through Wednesday:

Starting Monday, it will become increasingly drier from the west and winds will gradually weaken. Mostly dry on Tuesday, before rain and clouds arrive later from the west into Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1875516/uk-weather-maps-arctic-snow-met-office-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos