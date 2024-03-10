Software overhaul aims to align US military with industry best practices





The U.S. military is currently reviewing how it develops and adopts software, vital elements of high-tech weapons, vehicles and information sharing on the battlefield.

On March 9, the service rolled out a policy, called Enabling Modern Software Development and Acquisition Practices, enshrining the reviews. Officials said the move brings them closer to the expectations of the private sector, making business simpler and more inclusive.

“We thought it was important to do this now, and to release this policy now, because of the critical importance of software to the warfighting right now,” said Margaret Boatner, deputy assistant secretary of the army responsible for acquisition strategy and reform, to Pentagon journalists. More than ever, software constitutes a national security imperative.

The consequences of this policy include: changing the way requirements are written, favoring high-level needs statements and conciseness over hyper-specific guidance; use alternative acquisition and contracting strategies; reduce duplicate testing and streamline cybersecurity processes; adopt a sustainment model that recognizes that programs can and should be updated; and the creation of expert cohorts, such as the upcoming Digital Capabilities Contracting Center of Excellence at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Even if the policy comes into effect immediately, the implementation of different reforms will take different time frames. The contact center, for example, has several months to be operational. No additional credit is needed to make the transitions, according to Boatner.

RELATED

All our weapon systems, our missiles, our radars, our helicopters, our tanks? They work with software, she said. The ability to rapidly develop, upgrade and improve these capabilities is essential to ensure we can maintain this competitive superiority over our adversaries.

America's competition with Russia and China, global powers seen as major threats to national security, is increasingly digital. A growing demand for seamless connectivity, lightning-fast decision-making, and advanced robotics has propelled software into the spotlight.

Information Director Leonel Garciga said the new directive places the military in a more dynamic posture.

“As our partners came to compete on work within the military, we were almost holding ourselves back by not putting some of these things in place and missing some opportunities,” he told reporters. We're kind of entering the second phase of our digital transformation as a service.

The Army views digital transformation, or the gradual introduction of new technologies and virtual practices, as vital to its broader modernization goals. Previous budget plans included billions of dollars for cybersecurity and information technology.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/2024/03/09/software-revamp-aims-to-align-us-army-with-industry-best-practices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos