UK ranked second worst for mental health in global survey

Mental health is in decline across the world, with the UK ranking second among the most miserable countries, according to a new report.

Research group Sapien Labs conducted its annual “State of the World” survey of more than 400,000 people in 71 countries. The results show a lack of recovery from the initial mental health damage of the pandemic.

The UK scored a low 49 on the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale from -100 (very dissatisfied) to 200. This placed it just above the lowest-scoring country, Uzbekistan. In particular, 35% of British people said they felt “distressed.”

The study interestingly found a correlation between wealth and unhappiness, with richer countries having lower scores. The happiest places in the world – the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka and Tanzania – are all non-English speaking developing countries that clearly know how to enjoy life better than many countries in the developed world.

Australia, Tajikistan, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan ranked last on the list.

Europe and North America underperformed overall, suggesting a broader trend.

While some may use this report to drum up negative publicity, the authors urge the UK to see it as a call to action. They point out positive aspects, such as London being named the best city in Europe and Glasgow having the best live music scene.

Mental health is experiencing widespread decline across the world.

Although further research may be needed, it highlights the need for increased attention to mental health in many countries, including the UK.

