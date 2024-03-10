International
Helicopter crashes in Rio Grande Valley, killing three
A helicopter carrying a Border Patrol agent and three National Guard members crashed Friday afternoon along the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas, killing three people.
The Defense Ministry's Joint Task Force North said in a statement that a fourth soldier was injured in the accident that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. Federal authorities confirmed that two soldiers and a Border Patrol agent died in the crash.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to questions sent by the Texas Tribune.
The Fort Bliss-based agency said the UH-72 Lakota helicopter was conducting operations as part of the federal Southwest Border Support mission when it crashed. The Associated Press reported that the accident occurred near La Grulla, 30 miles west of McAllen.
The Defense Department told the Tribune that the helicopter was not associated with Operation Lone Star, the state's border control mission that uses members of the National Guard.
The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Friday evening that its deputies were helping repair a downed helicopter in the eastern part of the county.
The federal agency does not plan to release the names of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.
