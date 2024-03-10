What you need to know about the floating pier the US military is building to help deliver aid to Gaza





WASHINGTON (AP) Even before President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address plans to deliver aid to Gaza by sea, the Army's 7th Transportation Brigade and others Units were rushing to gather equipment.

They received their orders before the speech: build a floating dock off the coast of Gaza to provide food and other aid that Gaza residents desperately need. The aid is needed because Israel has severely restricted land routes to Gaza, slowing the flow of aid.

This is a complex operation, involving up to 1,000 US troops, and will not happen overnight. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters it would take weeks for that to come to fruition. Some officials estimate it will take about two months. And beyond the logistical challenges, the operation will depend on Israeli cooperation, which is not assured.

An overview of what we know about the operation.

Why build a floating pier?

In the five months since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage, the Israeli army has struck the territory, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The result of the war between Israel and Hamas is a devastating humanitarian catastrophe.

The UN says almost all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are struggling to find food, and more than half a million are currently facing starvation. Many people were reduced to eating animal fodder to survive.

The delivery of food, medical supplies and other aid has been difficult, if not impossible at times, due to ongoing hostilities and difficulties in coordinating with the Israeli military, which has blocked routes and slowed deliveries due to inspections.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid must travel from the Rafah crossing with Egypt or the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, both on the southern edge of Gaza, through the conflict zone to reach the largely isolated areas of the north.

This has been frustrating for the Biden administration, as its efforts to step up aid to Gaza have been hampered by obstacles posed by Israel, its close ally.

Last week, the United States began airdrops of aid to Gaza. But this aid can only provide a limited amount of help and may not reach those who need it.

In his speech Thursday, Biden ordered the military to build a temporary pier on the Gaza coast “that can accommodate large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter.”

Biden said the pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian aid arriving in Gaza each day.

Assembled like legos

The 7th Transportation Brigade based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia is already beginning to assemble what is called Joint Logistics Over The Shore (JLOTS) equipment and craft, according to defense officials.

It's like a huge LEGO system, a set of 40-foot-long (12-meter-long) steel pieces that can be locked together to form a pier and causeway. The roadway would have a maximum length of 1,800 feet (nearly 550 meters) and a width of two lanes.

And in the coming days, U.S. troops will begin loading equipment onto a large Military Sealift Command ship. The equipment will include pieces of steel and smaller tugs that can help pull things into place.

This loading is not expected to begin until next week, and once complete, the ship will cross the Atlantic Ocean with members of the 7th Transportation Brigade on board. A number of other U.S. and foreign military units will also participate in the mission.

Ryder said troops will build a pier offshore where large ships can unload food and supplies. Then, smaller military vessels will transport this aid from the floating jetty to the temporary causeway which will be driven into the ground at shore level.

Biden said Thursday there would be no U.S. forces on the ground in Gaza for the mission, which will likely involve other allies, contractors and humanitarian agencies.

What are the challenges?

A key question will be what Israel is prepared to do to support the aid delivery effort.

The U.S. airdrops are an unusual workaround by the Biden administration, which has for months called on Israel to increase aid delivery to Gaza and ensure access and protection for trucks carrying the goods.

According to Biden, the Israeli government will maintain the security of the pier and protect it from any Hamas attacks. And crowd control might also be necessary, in case residents try to storm the pier to get the food they desperately need.

Although officials have said they likely will not need security on the sea route to Israel, it will be necessary for allies and private ships to deliver aid along the sea corridor.

It is also unclear who will unload the aid at the dock and transport it to shore.

What are other countries and humanitarian groups doing?

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides proposed a few months ago using his country's port in Larnaca as a possible sea route for delivering aid to Gaza, a journey of 230 miles (370 kilometers). Cyprus invited authorities from Israel, the United States and other European countries to join Cypriot agents in monitoring all shipments so that nothing could be used by Hamas against Israel. The offer attracted keen interest from Americans, Europeans and others, and extensive planning followed.

The European Commission announced on Friday that a ship carrying humanitarian aid was preparing to leave Cyprus and head towards Gaza.

The ship belonging to the Spanish humanitarian group Open Arms will carry out a pilot voyage in the coming days to test the maritime corridor. The ship is waiting in Larnaca for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, an American charity founded by celebrity chef Jos Andrs.

UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba told the AP that the exact timing of the pilot shipment by sea depends on conditions, but said Sunday looked favorable. The UAE financed the operation and worked directly with the Israelis to prepare for the smooth delivery, he said.

World Central Kitchen has prepared the boat in Cyprus with 200 tonnes of rice, flour and protein which will soon be ready to leave for Gaza, and another 500 tonnes of aid is in Cyprus and ready to follow, the spokesperson said Chloe Mata Crane in a statement. .

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.

