UK terror survivors warn: Don't equate Muslims with extremists | Islam





More than 50 survivors of terrorist attacks including the Manchester Arena bombing and the London Bridge attack have signed an open letter warning politicians to stop confusing British Muslims with extremism.

Signatories include Rebecca Rigby, the widow of soldier Lee Rigby, who was killed in south-east London in 2013, and Paul Price, who lost his partner Elaine McIver in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017. The hand of a terrorist.

Survivors of terrorist atrocities led by Islamic extremists in the UK and abroad say they know the threat and its devastating impact all too well. They say fighting and defeating the threat should be a national priority.

The open letter, jointly written by survivors of the UK attacks and Survivors Against Terror, a network of Britons affected abroad, states: The most important thing we can do to defeat this threat is to keep extremists and terrorists out. The majority of British Muslims deplore such violence.

There have been too many instances in recent weeks where politicians and others have failed to do this. In some cases, being Muslim is equated with being an extremist, promoting anti-Muslim hatred or failing to challenge it.

Lee Anderson, former vice-chairman of the British Conservative Party, has been suspended from the party after refusing to apologize for comments he made to GB News about London Mayor Sadiq Khan. His comments that the market was under Islamist control were criticized by Labor as explicitly Islamophobic.

Former home secretary Suela Braverman faced criticism last month after she wrote an article in the Telegraph saying the country was being led by Islamists, extremists and anti-Semites.

Scotland's first minister, Humzah Yousaf, warned that Braverman was fanning the flames of racial and religious tensions.

Paul Price, who was seriously injured in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017, said terrorists were exploiting divisions and politicians should focus on bringing communities together. Terrorists want people to take sides and they want people to be angry, he said. Everyone must stand against terrorists.

Rebecca Rigby, from West Yorkshire, whose husband Rigby was murdered near their barracks in May 2013, said: Some people used Lee's death to stoke hatred against Muslims in general. That's not what Mr. Lee wanted, and it's not what our family wants.

If we are serious about fighting terrorism, the most important thing we can do is to distinguish between the majority of Muslims who are our peaceful neighbors and the extremist minority.

Darryn Frost, who used narwhal tusks to bring down the terrorists behind the London Bridge attack in 2019, said: “I think it’s dangerous for any of our leaders to alienate communities and draw very broad strokes,” she said. People must consider the power of their words because they have the power to generate more hate.

The letter was published ahead of the fifth anniversary of the March 15 far-right terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 51 people. The letter's signatories stress the importance of not promoting anti-Muslim hatred.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, warned of the dangers of politicizing extremism.

Anyone who exploits this issue to pursue tactical partisan advantage risks undermining the agreement and making our efforts less successful, he said. The message from attack survivors is clear. You can engage in political activities as you wish, but the safety of our country should not be at stake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/10/survivors-of-uk-terror-attacks-warn-dont-equate-muslims-with-extremists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos