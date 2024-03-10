United States opens criminal investigation into mid-flight explosion of Boeing 737 MAX | Transport news





The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of Boeing's safety record following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

US prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the mid-flight explosion involving a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines, according to US media.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has interviewed witnesses, including crew members, as part of the investigation into the January 5 incident in which part of the fuselage exploded in mid-flight, reports reported Saturday the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

Alaska Airlines said it was cooperating with authorities.

In an event like this, it is normal for the DOJ to investigate. We are cooperating fully and do not believe we are the target of the investigation, Alaska Airlines said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

Boeing declined to comment.

The investigation comes as Boeing faces scrutiny over its safety record following a series of incidents, including two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 MAX in 2018 and 2019.

The DOJ investigation will allow authorities to assess whether Boeing complied with the terms of a $2.5 billion settlement to avoid lawsuits related to the crashes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Monday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had identified non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process controls, parts handling and storage, and product controls following an audit of the company which included interviews with employees and a tour of its production site. double.

The FAA said Boeing would have 90 days to develop a plan to correct the problems.

A separate FAA report, released last month but launched before the flare incident, found serious problems in Boeing's safety culture, including fears of retaliation among employees concerned about safety.

Boeing said in a letter to the US Congress on Friday that it was unable to locate records of work carried out on the fallen door panel of the Alaska Airlines plane.

The Seattle-based plane maker said it believed records regarding the panel were never created despite company rules requiring such documentation.

