British Oscars show hosted by ITV's Jonathan Ross will embrace 'superfans'





It caused quite a stir last summer when British public broadcaster ITV revealed it had snatched the rights to broadcast the Oscars from Comcast-owned Sky, which had simulcast the program for nearly two decades.

Not only will the event be broadcast free-to-air for the first time in nearly 20 years, but ITV has soon revealed a range of extras, including a 90-minute red carpet pre-show hosted by Ross King – a comprehensive show. Hosted by ITV Studios Daytime and hosted by Jonathan Ross, it will feature a range of streaming highlights including Oscar-winning and nominated films, top speeches from the past and behind-the-scenes clips straight from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. . Last month's nominations were also broadcast live on network streaming service ITVX.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, told Variety: “The Oscars are event television at its best and we’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic night to British film fans across our free-to-air platform.”

There will also be plenty of content for viewers the following morning as the festivities carry over to ITV's daytime programming, including “Good Morning Britain” and “This Morning”. Of course, you'll also have the opportunity to rewatch the event itself. “If you can’t stay up until the early hours – which we desperately want people to do – you can catch up the next day on ITVX,” says ITVX editor-in-chief Craig Morris.

A self-confessed film buff, Morris was directly involved in negotiations to bring the Academy Awards to ITV. He described the deal as a “long-term deal that could take years.” Ahead of the March 10 ceremony, he spoke to Variety about why the network is in the running to become the home of the Oscars in the UK and what viewers can expect that night.

Why did you decide it was time to bring the Oscars back to UK audiences without a paywall?

Sometimes as an editor you discover opportunities, and the Oscars were an opportunity for us to take something and get it out to a much larger audience. We think the Oscars are the gem that everyone talks about, but because of the paywall, many people may never have seen them. [in the U.K.] That has been possible in the last 20 years. So we want to do our part in reaching a wider audience.

And movies very quickly became an important part of ITVX. [which launched 14 months ago]. Currently, we have over 300 movies available and have been doing very well. Another thing is that ITV has a long tradition of hosting big event TV. That's everything from “Love Island,” “Big Brother” or “I'm a Celebrity” to the Brit Awards and sporting events. So I think ITV is always looking for big events to add to their content mix. We are always looking for facilities that can attract a large audience. It's a lovely, almost agenda-setting topic when it comes to news.

What was the bidding process like to get the rights from Disney? Was it purely about money?

no. People don't want to know if they are prepared to pay more and more. Of course, this is part of the discussion. I think they want to know, “What are you going to do with this?” I'm sure it's attractive because it has great advantages across streaming and linear. They obviously wanted to know what we wanted to do, but we were full of ideas. Not only is it build-up, but it also gets the show going so people can catch up the next day. You can also turn on ITV the day after the Oscars for “Good Morning Britain” and “This Morning” or any other daytime slot any year. Show, they're all talking about it. So there is a great opportunity to participate in more of these shows this year. Because we are the host broadcaster, they have additional access. We've met with Disney and had meetings with the Academy to understand what they're trying to achieve and try to get that reflected in this area.

And do you know how much you paid?

No, we're not talking about anything like that. But we're really glad we got it.

The whole package you've put together really feels like event TV.

You can do a lot with the Oscars. There are movies that are nominated for an Oscar, some that win an Oscar, and there are even channels that you can stream. We've got some of the best speeches from the past, and we're sure to see more and more Oscar-themed speeches as the event gets closer. Some people will only come to the main event, and that's okay. But many of these events (the Oscars are no different) attract the attention of superfans, not just fans, and if you can go the extra mile for your superfans, that's really cool. Everyone wins.

Jonathan Ross (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Jonathan Ross is one such enthusiast. What was his reaction when they told him the Oscars would be coming to ITV?

I think it's fair to say he's really passionate about this. That person is a little like us. I'm a crazy movie fan and one of the reasons I wanted ITV to do this is because I watch the Oscars every year. I'm having an Oscar party. We stay up all night. I really love the Oscars. And I felt that if it was on a free-to-air channel, if people would pay more attention and create more buzz, more people would do this. And what you want is someone who makes you feel like hosting it. And Jonathan is all of those things.

Will he be broadcasting from LA or London?

He will be in a custom studio in the UK. There are always discussions and it is ultimately up to the production team to decide where the presenter will be located. There's a very extravagant show happening live in LA, but it's a bit of a circus. Ross King will be in the middle of the circus on the red carpet for us. It goes without saying that we produce the best shows for the UK. [the Academy’s] The priority is the big main show. I think, especially in the first year, we want to be able to put on the best show possible for UK audiences in a very controlled environment. And this year, the solution came together with guests in a studio in London. It will be a really fun and enjoyable show. They actually have some really fun ideas.

It would probably sound perfect to British audiences, who take weddings less seriously than American audiences.

What you want is to feel like a group of people who want to go down to the bar talking about what they just saw at the end of the show. you will see everything [ceremony], it's all live and there's no delay or anything, so none of it is censored. This is very interesting. Apparently Jimmy Kimmel has announced it before, but you'd never know. There are always surprising twists and turns and I think part of the fun is watching them. And then you'll see what Jonathan and his guests make of it all.

Guess who will take home the golden statuette?

I'll leave that to the experts. Because I promise I will always get everything wrong. We're very lucky that ITV has won an Oscar this year for works like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” And there are more indie movies like “Poor Things.” There's a really great mix of indies and big blockbusters, and it's great to see them all nominated. So I think this is going to be a particularly interesting year to watch the show.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

