The US military enters a new phase with its aid operations in Gaza





The United States has a history of using its military to deliver food, water and other humanitarian relief to civilians during wars or natural disasters. The walls of the Pentagon are decorated with photographs of such operations in Haiti, Liberia, Indonesia and many other countries.

But it is rare for the United States to attempt to provide such services to people being bombed with tacit U.S. support.

President Biden's decision to order the US military to construct a floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip that would allow aid to be delivered by sea places the US military in a new phase in its history of 'humanitarian aid. The same army that sends the weapons and bombs that Israel uses in Gaza is now also sending food and water to the besieged territory.

The idea for the floating pier came a week after Mr. Biden authorized humanitarian airdrops for Gaza, which relief experts criticized as inadequate. Even the floating jetty, humanitarian experts say, will not be enough to ease the suffering in the territory, where residents are on the brink of starvation.

Nonetheless, senior Biden officials said, the United States will continue to provide Israel with the munitions it uses in Gaza, while trying to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians being bombed there.

So the Pentagon does both.

For decades, the Army Corps of Engineers, using combat engineers, built floating docks that allowed troops to cross rivers, unload supplies and conduct other military operations. Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Friday that the Army's Seventh Transportation (Expeditionary) Brigade, based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis near Norfolk, Va., would be l one of the main military units involved in the construction of the floating jetty for Gaza.

The dock will be built and assembled alongside an army ship off the coast of Gaza, General Ryder said. The ship will need armed escorts, especially as it approaches the coast, Defense Department officials said, adding that they were considering ways to ensure its protection.

A U.S. military official said that typically during these operations, a large ship is located offshore at the desired location and a rollable offloading facility and large floating dock are built alongside the ship to serve waiting area. . Cargo driven or placed on the dock is loaded onto smaller Navy boats and moved to a temporary pier or causeway anchored ashore.

The 1,800-foot, two-lane temporary causeway is built by Army engineers, flanked by tugboats and driven or stabbed into the shoreline. Goods aboard the Navy's smaller boats can then be transported over the causeway and ashore.

Gen. Ryder insisted Friday that the military could build the causeway and drive it into the shore without putting American boots or flippers on the ground in Gaza. He said it would take up to 60 days and about 1,000 U.S. troops to move the ship from the East Coast and build the dock and causeway.

Once the ship arrives offshore, it will take about seven to 10 days to assemble the floating dock and causeway, a Defense Ministry official said.

This is part of a pressure campaign by the United States to focus not only on opening and expanding land routes, which of course are the optimal way to deliver aid to Gaza, but also on airdrops, General Ryder said. .

The floating pier will deliver more than two million meals per day, he said. The Gaza Strip has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

General Ryder acknowledged that neither airdrops nor the floating jetty would be as effective as sending aid by land, which Israel has blocked. We want to see the amount of aid delivered by land increase significantly, General Ryder said. We understand that this is the most viable way to get help.

But, he added, we are not going to wait.

The United States will work with its regional partners and European allies to build, finance and maintain the corridor, officials said, noting that the idea for the project originated in Cyprus.

On Thursday, Sigrid Kaag, the U.N. humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, welcomed Biden's announcement. But, speaking to reporters after a briefing to the Security Council, she added: “At the same time, I can only repeat: air and sea do not replace land, and no one says otherwise.

Biden's humanitarian efforts in Gaza so far might do some good for a few people in the United States, Robert Ford, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria, said in an interview. But, he added, it's like putting a very small bandage on a very big wound.

The humanitarian aid will likely be assembled in Larnaca, Cyprus, about 210 nautical miles from Gaza, officials said. This would allow Israeli authorities to control shipments first.

Although the temporary port will initially be run by the military, Washington envisions it eventually being operated commercially, the official said.

Officials did not give details on how the seaborne aid would be transferred from the coast to Gaza. But the aid will be distributed in part by Spanish chef Jos Andrs, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 32 million meals in Gaza.

Two diplomats briefed on the plans said the port would be built on Gaza's coastline, slightly north of the Wadi Gaza crossing, where Israeli forces have erected a major checkpoint.

The central problems, however, remain unresolved. Humanitarian officials say delivering supplies by truck is much more efficient and less expensive than transporting them to Gaza by boat. But trucks are still unable to deliver goods due to Israeli bombing and fierce ground fighting in southern Gaza.

And delivering aid by sea may not prevent the chaos that has accompanied the deliveries.

More than 100 people were killed last month in Gaza, health officials said, when starving civilians rushed a convoy of aid trucks, causing a stampede and prompting Israeli soldiers to fire into the crowd.

The U.S. military has dropped aid in the Middle East and South Asia in previous conflicts, even in wars in which the United States was directly involved.

In 2014, President Barack Obama ordered military planes to drop food and water to tens of thousands of Yazidis trapped in a barren mountain range in northwest Iraq. The Yazidis, members of an ethnic and religious minority, were fleeing militants who threatened genocide.

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered British and American troops fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to airdrop daily rations to civilians stuck in remote parts of the country.

