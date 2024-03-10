Weather maps show much of the UK could be covered in snow within weeks.





Britain could be blanketed in snow next week as the weather forecast shows temperatures dropping to -2 degrees Celsius.

An arctic blast is expected to hit the UK, with the Met Office warning the rare weather phenomenon could lead to harsh winter weather.

Sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) is underway, according to meteorologists, and could bring in cold polar air, increasing the risk of snowfall like the 'Beast from the East' in 2018.

Stormy conditions are expected to turn into a blizzard in about two weeks, according to the latest weather maps.

WX Chart

The map for March 19 shows snow falling in northern Scotland and moving further south the following day.

The worst-hit areas are Inverness and Aberdeen, while heavy snow could fall in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Plymouth.

The Met Office's long-term forecast for March 13 to 22 calls for “unsettled” conditions with a chance of frost overnight.

An official said, “The situation across the West is expected to become unstable again around the middle of next week, with rain and strong winds, especially in the northwest region.”

Latest developments:

WX Chart

“Other areas will be mostly dry with some sunshine at first.

“The situation is likely to become more unsettled with occasional rain and showers expected across all regions through the end of next week. However, the wettest weather is likely to be in the south and west, with drier and brighter weather still likely in the north and west. High, east.

“There may be heavy rain at times in the south and there is a risk of thunderstorms here. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, but there is a risk of a cold interlude with frost overnight in the north and east.”

The Met Office warned that the unusual weather event should occur “once every 250 years”.

Snow is expected to fall in northern Scotland before moving further south.

WX Chart

However, this appears to be the third time this has happened since November.

Exacta forecaster James Madden told The Mirror: “So far this winter we haven't seen any sustained eastward development, and more often than not we've seen it approach from the north during periods of cold weather and snow.”

“Essentially the cold didn’t penetrate deep enough to bring it far south enough to cause snow.

“However, this particular sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) is underway to dislodge the polar vortex at this time, and almost all of the results and scenarios examined since are in late February to March or early April.”

