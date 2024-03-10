US Treasury official pushes Lebanon to stop Hamas funding flow





BEIRUT (AP) A senior U.S. Treasury official visiting Beirut this week pressed Lebanese authorities to prevent funds from flowing to Hamas through Lebanon, officials said.

Jesse Baker, assistant secretary of the Treasury for Asia and the Middle East in the Office of Terrorism Financing and Financial Crimes, met with Lebanese politicians and financial sector officials on Thursday and Friday.

His visit comes as negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza appear to have stalled. If the war continues into the holy month of Ramadan, which could begin Sunday evening, many fear a regional escalation, including in Lebanon. Almost daily clashes have taken place between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and Israeli forces for more than five months.

A Treasury official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues said Baker had raised specific concerns with Lebanese authorities about the movement of Hamas funds through Lebanon, Hezbollah funds since Iran to Lebanon, then to other regional areas, and called for proactive measures to combat it.

The official said the groups need flow of funds to pay their fighters and conduct military operations and cannot achieve their goals otherwise.

The Treasury official added that for Lebanon, demonstrating compliance with global anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing standards is essential to attract investment from the United States and the rest of the world and to exit the country of its prolonged crisis.

Baker has pushed Lebanon to crack down on the vast sector of illicit financial services companies that have thrived amid the collapse of the country's formal banking system during four years of economic crisis, including illegal currency exchange and remittance operations. of unlicensed money, the Treasury official said.

These companies, along with a cash economy that the World Bank estimates at nearly 46 percent of Lebanon's GDP, have offered workarounds to people and groups excluded from the formal financial system by U.S. sanctions, including Hamas and the Hezbollah, which Washington considers to be terrorist organizations. .

Walid Kilani, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon, said he had no information on the matter.

Halim Berti, a spokesperson for Lebanon's central bank, confirmed that officials from the institution had met with Baker and described the meetings as very positive.

He said the central bank was doing its part to regulate licensed financial services firms, but those operating without a license are outside our jurisdiction and should be dealt with by law enforcement.

