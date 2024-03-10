Boeing under DOJ criminal investigation





The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation against Boeing after a panel on one of the company's planes exploded on an Alaska Airlines flight in early January, a person familiar with the matter said.

The airline said it was cooperating with the investigation. In an event like this, it is normal for the DOJ to conduct an investigation, Alaska Airlines said in a statement. We are cooperating fully and do not believe we are a target of the investigation. Boeing had no comment.

On January 5, a panel on a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines exploded in mid-flight, exposing passengers to the outside air thousands of feet above the ground. This incident did not cause any serious injuries, but it could have been catastrophic if the panel had exploded a few minutes later, at a higher altitude.

The panel is known as a door stopper and is used to fill a gap left by an unnecessary exit door. A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board suggested the plane could have left the Boeing factory without the cap bolted on.

The criminal investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The Justice Department previously said it was reviewing a 2021 settlement of a federal criminal charge against the company, which stemmed from two fatal crashes aboard its 737 Max 8 aircraft. Under the agreement, Boeing is committed to paying more than $2.5 billion, most of it in compensation to its customers. The Justice Department has agreed to drop charges accusing Boeing of defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration by concealing information related to its approval of the Max. It was not immediately clear whether the criminal investigation was related to the 2021 rule revision or a separate investigation.

The deal was criticized for being too lenient on Boeing and for being reached without consulting the families of the 346 people killed in the crashes. The first took place in Indonesia at the end of 2018. After the second in Ethiopia at the beginning of 2019, the Max was banned from flying worldwide for 20 months. The aircraft returned to service in late 2020 and has since been used on several million flights, mostly without incident until the Alaska Airlines flight on January 5.

On Friday, Boeing informed a congressional panel that it had been unable to find a potentially important document detailing its work on the panel, which subsequently blew up.

The company was asked to produce any documentation in its possession relating to the removal and reinstallation of the sign. In a letter to Sen. Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Boeing said it had conducted extensive research but was unable to find a record of the information sought by the Senate committee and the Senate. safety committee.

We also shared with the NTSB what became our working hypothesis: that the documents required by our processes were not created when the door was opened, the Boeing letter read. If this assumption is correct, there would be no documentation to produce.

In the letter, Boeing also said it sent the NTSB all the names of the people on the 737 door crew on March 4, two days after its request.

The door plug was opened in September at Boeing's Renton, Washington, factory to repair damaged rivets on the plane's fuselage, according to a document reviewed by The New York Times. Rivets are often used to join and secure parts in aircraft. The request to open the cap came from contractors working for Spirit AeroSystems, a supplier that makes the body of the 737 Max in Wichita, Kan.

According to the document, on September 18, a mechanic from Spirit AeroSystems was assigned to begin work to repair the rivets and the door plug was in the process of being opened so the repairs could be made. The document shows the repairs were completed two days later and permission was given to close the door again.

The document contained no details about who was responsible for reinstalling the door stopper or whether it was inspected after it was replaced. It contains no further information about the Boeing employees involved in the removal and replacement of the door plug.

The explosion of the Jan. 5 flight has once again sparked scrutiny of Boeing's practices, with lawmakers publicly criticizing the company. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the incident, but suggested in a preliminary report that Boeing could have delivered the plane to Alaska without installing the necessary bolts to hold the door plug in place.

The FAA has since increased inspections at the factory where Boeing makes the Max and capped the number of planes the company can make each month. An FAA audit found quality defects at Boeing, and the agency gave the company a few months to develop a plan to improve quality control.

Last month, a panel of experts convened by the FAA released a long-awaited report on the Max accidents. It concluded that Boeing's safety culture was still lacking, despite improvements in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/09/business/boeing-criminal-inquiry-alaska-airlines-flight.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos