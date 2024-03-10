UK terror attack survivors warn against equating Muslims with extremism | islamophobia news





Survivor groups say such language fuels anti-Muslim sentiment in Britain.

Dozens of terror attack survivors have called on politicians to stop equating British Muslims with extremism.

In an open letter published on Saturday, 58 survivors said such language would stoke anti-Muslim sentiment in Britain and using it was the height of irresponsibility.

Signatories included survivors of several terrorist attacks in the UK, including the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the July 7, 2005 London bombings, as well as survivors of attacks in other countries.

The most important thing we can do to defeat this threat is to isolate extremists and terrorists from the majority of British Muslims who deplore such violence. The letter issued by advocacy group Survivors Against Terror reads:

[But] There have been too many instances in recent weeks where politicians and others have failed to do this, he said, adding that in some cases they have promoted or failed to challenge anti-Muslim hatred because being Muslim is seen as extremist.

Saturday's warning comes after Conservative lawmaker Lee Anderson was suspended in late February after refusing to apologize for comments he made in late February in which he claimed London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labor leader Keir Starmer were controlled by Islamists.

Separately, former Home Secretary Suela Braverman said in an opinion piece in the Telegraph on February 22 that Islamists are threatening to bring Britain to its knees, and that Islamist goons and left-wing extremists are influencing our judiciary, legal profession and universities. I wrote that I was carrying out an event.

Rising anti-Muslim sentiment

Reports of anti-Muslim incidents have increased since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, according to Tell MAMA, which monitors hate crimes against Muslims.

The group said it recorded more than 2,000 anti-Muslim incidents in the four months since the war in Gaza broke out. This is 335% more than recorded at the same time last year.

Although most incidents took place online, Tell MAMA also recorded physical assaults, acts of abuse, threats and vandalism. London had the highest number of reported incidents, with 576.

According to the British Muslim Council, there are about 4 million Muslims living in Britain, making up about 6.5% of the population. Most live in Birmingham, Bradford, London and Manchester.

