Female representation remains low in US states





CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) Democrat Kayla Young and Republican Patricia Rucker frequently clash over abortion rights and just about everything else in the West Virginia Legislature, but they are agreement on one thing: Too few of their colleagues are women, and that hurts the West Virginia Legislature. State.

There are exceptions to every rule, but I think in general men view this as their domain, said Rucker, a member of the Senate's large Republican majority that passed one of the country's most successful abortion bans. strictures of the country while Young, the only elected Democratic woman. the House opposed it.

Nearly 130 years after the first three women were elected to U.S. state legislative offices, women remain massively underrepresented in state legislatures.

In 10 states, women make up less than 25 percent of their state legislatures, according to the Rutgers Center for American Women in Politics. West Virginia is at the bottom of that list, with just 16 women out of its 134 members, or just under 12 percent. That's compared to Nevada, where women hold just over 60 percent of the state's legislative seats. Similar numbers can be found in the neighboring southern states of Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana.

It's absolutely crazy to know that over 50 percent of West Virginia's population is women, and sometimes I'm the only woman on a committee, period, Young said, currently the only woman of the House Artificial Intelligence Committee and one of the only ones. two in the House Judiciary Committee when it gave states the green light for a near-total ban on abortion.

The number of women holding legislative seats in the United States has remained low, even though women register and vote at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980 and in virtually every demographic group, including race, education level, and socioeconomic status.

Over the past three decades, voters have demonstrated their willingness to vote for women. But they didn't get the chance to do so because women weren't running, said Jennifer Lawless, chair of the politics department at the University of Virginia.

The gender gap in political ambition is just as wide today as it was then, Lawless said, adding that women are much less likely to be recruited to run for office. elections or think they are qualified to run in what they perceive to be a hostile political environment.

And those running in conservative southern states are still overwhelmingly Democratic women, with data showing those states continue to overwhelmingly elect Republicans.

In 2022, 39 women ran as their party's candidates for West Virginia state legislative seats, and 26 were Democrats. Only two Democratic candidates won, compared to 11 of 13 for Republicans.

Debbie Walsh, director of the Rutgers Center for American Women in Politics, said there is more money, infrastructure and support to recruit and run Democratic female candidates. The Republican Party is often reluctant to talk about what is labeled or dismissed as identity politics, she said.

It’s a belief in a kind of meritocracy and the best candidate will rise. And if it's a woman, so much the better. They don't say, 'We don't want women, but if it's a man, that's OK too,'” she said. There is no sort of inherent value in diversity.

Larissa Martinez, founder and president of the Women's Public Leadership Network, one of the few right-wing U.S. organizations that supports only female candidates, said identity politics within the Republican Party is a major obstacle to her work. Part of her organization's slogan is: we are pro-women without being anti-men.

In 2020, Amy Grady, a small-town public school teacher, caused a huge political upset by defeating then-Senate President Mitch Carmichael in the West Virginia Republican primary, after years back-to-back strikes in which school employees rallied at the state Capitol. .

Carmichael received more than $127,000 in contributions, compared to Grady's self-funded war chest of just over $2,000. Yet Grady won by less than 1,000 votes.

It's just you're constantly being told: You can't, you can't, you can't do it, said Grady, who has now moved up the ranks to become chairman of the Senate Education Committee. And it's just, why try?

Tennessee State Sen. Charlane Oliver said she didn't have many resources when she first raised her hand to run for political office. She had to rely on grassroots activism and organizing to win her 2022 elections.

Yet securing the seat was only part of the battle. Oliver, a 41-year-old Black Democratic woman, is often tasked with providing the only outside perspective in the supermajority Republican Legislature.

They have no incentive to listen to me, but I view my seat as a disruption and give you a perspective you may not have heard before, she said.

Many male-dominated states have enacted strict abortion bans in Republican-controlled states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. For many lawmakers, this trend has meant sharing deeply personal stories about abortion and childbirth.

In South Carolina, the abortion debate resulted in an unlikely coalition of women banding together to obstruct a near-total ban on abortion. The five senators, three Republicans, two Democrats and one independent, quickly became known as the sister senators as they took turns describing the complications of pregnancy, the dangers of limited access to contraceptives and reproductive system.

Their actions were praised by national leaders, but at the national level the consequences were swift. Republican women have received censures and promises of primary challenges in this year's elections.

Women also championed gun policy, education, health care and housing proposals.

Recently, some states have allowed candidates to make child care a qualifying expense for campaign finance purposes. Young was the sponsor of his state's law, one of his priorities during his first session at the Capitol in the minority party.

During Young's first term, she relied on a family member to care for her two young children while he was at the state Capitol. But she was left without a solution last year when this caregiver died suddenly a few days before the session. Her husband, who works in television production, had to stay home and did not work for two months, resulting in a loss of income for the family.

Young's bill won the vote of Rucker, the first Hispanic woman elected to the West Virginia Senate. She, too, had to juggle the challenges of being a working mother. She left her teaching job to homeschool her five children, and the family relied on her husband's salary as a pediatric nurse to make ends meet.

I ran for office because I feel like having that voice is actually really important for someone who lives paycheck to paycheck, said Rucker, a first-generation U.S. citizen who made the difficult decision to remove her children. I'm not here because of a title, I'm not here because of a position, I'm here to do my job and I want to do my best.

–

Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Associated Press reporter James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/women-lawmakers-west-virginia-tennessee-legislature-statehouses-08affa16ae0a26049745ae8e05b324c1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos