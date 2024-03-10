What the solar eclipse can teach us about our own planet





On April 8, the Moon will photobomb our view of the Sun, creating a rare total solar eclipse that will be seen in Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and as far north as Newfoundland, Canada. The beauty of the celestial event is reason enough to document it, but scientists have also set up projects to study its effects. Some projects enlist the help of eclipse viewers, including you.

Even though the eclipse occurs far overhead, its effects on Earth can be very personal. The moon's shadow reaches the Earth's atmosphere and surface. Sudden darkness affects the behavior of animals, including humans who know it is coming. This affects the chemical reactions around us and what we can see in space.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It passes through extremely populated areas of the United States and everyone should try to see it, said Liz MacDonald, citizen science manager at NASA's Heliophysics Department. Although the last total solar eclipse observed in the United States occurred in 2017, there will not be another until 2044.

Here's what scientists hope to learn this time.

Observations on the Earth's surface…

As a viewer, you may notice a change in the sounds around you. The birds might stop chirping and the crickets might start. Nocturnal owls and bats may begin to become agitated.

One project allowed people to help document changes in sounds. Using specialized audio recorders, scientists and non-scientists will record the sounds of crickets as part of a project called Eclipse Soundscapes. The project revisits a similar study conducted in 1935, when a scientist placed a newspaper ad asking people to submit their observations. In almost all, for example, it has been reported that crickets begin to chirp as if it were evening.

Rangers at Arkansass Hot Springs National Park are installing high-end recorders in hopes of capturing the sounds of endangered bats, which could help them learn more about the health of the population. While the bats aren't yet hibernating, this could be the first time their sounds have been recorded during an eclipse in the park.

Solar eclipses are multisensory events, said MaryKay Severino, co-founder and educational director of Eclipse Soundscapes. It's about how will you experience the eclipse, and it can be done with all the senses.

Air temperatures typically drop 10 degrees Fahrenheit during totality. Through the GLOBE Observer app, people can report temperature and clouds. The data will help NASA scientists learn more about what happens when you temporarily turn off the sun on our solar-powered Earth. Anyone can participate in the project by downloading the application.

And in the earth's atmosphere…

More subtle changes, at least to the casual viewer, occur in the atmosphere, including layers that affect our weather. To gather information, a project led by Montana State University sends helium-filled balloons with scientific instruments.

Student teams from various institutions will send balloons from the ground up to the stratosphere, where the ozone layer is located, to capture data. For example, the teams aim to determine at which altitude the temperature drop is greatest, as well as the lag between the drop in sunlight and the drop in surface temperature. They will also test how reliably video streaming can be transmitted, by live-streaming a balloon ascent during the eclipse. You can watch that here.

The teams will also study the creation of turbulent air waves in our atmosphere, called gravity waves. They form where the air is disturbed, undulating like a stone dropped into a still pond.

When you're in a plane flying low over mountains, the turbulence you feel likely comes from gravity waves, said Thomas Colligan, a scientific software developer at NASA. He and his teammates were the first to document a gravity wave created by a total solar eclipse during the 2019 event.

Gravitational waves can be created by mountains, thunderstorms, explosions and eclipses. The moon's shadow cools the atmosphere, creating gravity waves, analogous to the bow of a ship moving through water, Colligan said.

Atmospheric gravity waves can affect temperature and atmospheric chemistry and create clouds. A more detailed understanding of how gravitational waves work could improve weather models and forecasts.

Looking above the stratosphere, scientists will study the effects of eclipses on the ionosphere, where Earth's atmosphere meets space. The ionosphere is home to all the charged particles in Earth's atmosphere and many of our satellites. Sudden changes in this layer, such as those caused by an eclipse, could affect communication systems, at least that's what some experts and citizen scientists hope to observe.

Through the HamSCI project, amateur radio operators, using high frequency radios, will attempt to make contacts in as many different locations as possible throughout the duration of the project. During the eclipse, the sun temporarily stops electrifying the ionosphere, so signals could be heard much farther away than usual or could disappear. Although the eclipse will occur over North America, high-frequency radio signals could be transmitted anywhere in the world.

For people who are not directly below the line of totality, they can actually listen to the eclipse on their radios, said Ruth Bamford, a research scientist at Britain's Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. For example, you may be able to hear a radio station before the eclipse, but tune it out during the eclipse. Or, a radio station might come on and off during the eclipse.

Since scientists know exactly when and where the moon's shadow will occur during the eclipse, Bamford said they can model what they expect and compare it to observations. Although not part of the current HamSCI experiment, its previous experiments revealed how charges in the ionosphere recombine at different rates.

This type of experiment provides a huge amount of data that we can't get at any other time, Bamford said. This gives us an opportunity to test our models of what Earth's atmosphere is doing.

It may seem strange that scientists want to study the sun when most of it is blocked by the moon. But this obstruction is precisely why they point their instruments at our host star. Our sun's disk is so bright that it negates our ability to study the sun's outer edge, but the moon hides the disk during the eclipse and provides an unobstructed view of the sun's outer halo.

The sun is far away and the eclipse is a special opportunity to see the edge of the sun that we don't normally get to see, said MacDonald, a NASA space scientist.

This time, scientists want to answer at least one fairly fundamental solar question: how big is the sun?

They have a good idea, but there's still a lot of room for error, MacDonald said. Using the SunSketcher app, anyone can take photos of a phenomenon known as Baileys beads on the sun before and after the eclipse and help scientists determine the shape and extent of its edge outside.

Several other projects will also study the dynamics of the sun's outermost layer, called the corona. For a citizen science project called Citizen CATE, volunteers will take images of the corona in polarized light to study solar wind flow, how solar wind is generated, and how structures in the corona are connected.

NASA planes will fly during the eclipse 50,000 feet above Earth's surface to learn about the temperature and chemical composition of the corona and explosions on the sun's surface, known as coronal mass ejections. The planes will carry scientific instruments that will also take infrared and visible light images that will help scientists study the dust ring around the sun and locate nearby asteroids.

The eclipse could also help reveal how the extremely hot ionized gas that makes up the sun, called plasma, flows through its outer layers. For the Eclipse megafilm, volunteers will take photos of the eclipse to study how plasma flows through the corona and the chromosphere (just below the corona). Researchers have photos from this project dating back to 2017, but they expect 2024 to be more interesting because the sun enters a particularly active period called solar maximum.

Every two years you have the chance to make these very rare sightings, MacDonald said. As a scientist, I'm excited about the opportunities people will experience and want to experience more. There are many different ways to participate in science.

