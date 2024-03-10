As US rushes to build Gaza port, major challenges loom





As the U.S. military races to build a temporary port on the Gaza coast, the daunting practical challenges facing maritime humanitarian efforts to stave off famine in the territory are becoming increasingly evident. Obstacles include logistical, cost and security issues, diplomats and aid officials say.

But desperate conditions in Gaza, illustrated by images of starving children, make the U.S.-led international plan a necessity, they say, especially given the tight security imposed by Israel that slows land shipments of food, water and medicine.

Even if it manages to overcome the obstacles, the international initiative will likely take several weeks, if not months, to reach its goal of providing two million meals a day to the population of Gaza.

Citing the spiraling humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Canada and Sweden are resuming funding for the main United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees in Gaza. The governments said the troubled agency had taken steps to improve its accountability, amid accusations that some of its employees had links to Hamas.

The two countries were among a dozen countries that suspended payments to the humanitarian organization, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA, after accusations in January by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 employees in Gaza had been involved. during or following the attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

UNRWA has argued that Israel, which has long called for the agency's withdrawal from Gaza, has targeted it with a deliberate and concerted campaign aimed at undermining its operations at a time when its services are most needed. Warnings of widespread near-starvation have become more urgent, and signs of desperation are growing as people resort to eating animal feed or setting traps for aid trucks.

In a government statement on Saturday, Sweden announced it would pay a conditional first payment of around $20 million. He said UNRWA had agreed to allow independent audits and strengthen internal controls.

In this emergency situation, when the needs are so great among the civilian population, it is above all important to save lives, the statement said.

Canadian officials said Friday that they had received an interim report from the internal United Nations office investigating the allegations and that UNRWA had taken immediate steps to improve accountability. The United Nations also commissioned an external study.

Israel's Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the country's decision, issuing a statement calling it a serious mistake, taken before investigations were completed. Resumption of funding to UNRWA will not change the fact that the agency is part of the problem and will not be part of the solution in the Gaza Strip, the ministry said.

The European Union, one of UNRWA's biggest donors, announced last week that it was significantly increasing its funding to the agency, saying Palestinians faced terrible conditions and should not be forced to to pay for Hamas' crimes. The first tranche of 50 million euros, or around $54 million, was to be disbursed this week.

The United States said it would await the results of U.N. investigations before deciding whether to resume donations. It is the agency's largest donor, having pledged $344 million in 2022.

The multinational project to build a functional pier on the Gaza coast is undeniably ambitious. But aid officials have criticized it, stressing that food delivery by truck is by far the most effective way to help Gazans and calling on Israel to open new crossing points in northern Gaza and to relax its entry restrictions.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that it would take time, but say a maritime corridor would eventually allow them to massively increase the amount of aid.

Gaza has no functioning port and its coastal waters are too shallow for most ships, especially the large barges that would be needed to transport the huge quantities of goods needed by hundreds of thousands of starving Palestinians.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive body, said Friday that officials planned to test the process in the coming days in what she described as a pilot project. But it was not immediately clear how and where the ships would unload their cargo or how it would be distributed, with continued Israeli bombardments and attacks on aid trucks by ordinary Palestinians and well-organized gangs, officials said. humanitarians. Hundreds of thousands of people, or 2.3 million people in Gaza, are at risk of starvation.

The effort will be expensive, but it's unclear exactly how much it will cost. Early estimates for the floating pier and shipping costs run into the tens of millions of dollars over several months.

But security and distribution, more than money, appear to be the biggest challenges. It is not clear who will manage and secure the port area and the convoys that would be needed to distribute the aid. In his State of the Union address Thursday evening, President Biden insisted that no American shoe would touch the ground in Gaza.

The Israeli invasion succeeded in overthrowing the Hamas government in northern Gaza, but nothing was done to fill the security vacuum, leading to widespread anarchy in the north.

Hamass's remaining civilian police personnel could step in to provide security, U.N. officials said, but their involvement would likely be unacceptable to Israel and the United States.

The Israeli army could patrol the convoys, but their presence would pose a challenge for the United Nations, which is careful to avoid being seen as too close to the parties to the conflict. The UN coordinates its convoys with Israel, but does not ask the Israeli army to secure them.

